Minnesota investigators are halting payments earlier and longer when fraud is suspected

Eight months ago, Minnesota social services officials abruptly stopped paying millions of dollars to an overnight health care provider and an autism care center.
The reason: an owner’s connection to Feeding Our Future, the $300 million pandemic era fraud scheme that has dogged Minnesota since 2021.
Both businesses — Joy Home Healthcare and Hennepin Autism Center — shut down in late December and mid-January as a result.
The state routinely blacklists known fraudsters. But the experience of the two operations reflect a tougher approach by the Department of Human Services (DHS) as it tries to root out fraud.
Now, state investigators are taking greater measures to stifle suspected bad actors, cutting off funding indefinitely based only on suspicion of fraud and, in many cases, absent an open law enforcement investigation.
In the past year, the DHS withheld payments from providers more frequently than it did in any of the previous four years. The action comes as Minnesotans are demanding state leaders address the fraud crisis, especially after the Trump administration used the abuse of social services as justification for the massive Operation Metro Surge immigration crackdown.
The DHS’ expanded use of payment freezes is hitting providers without known fraud connections, too. Unlike the temporary pauses in high-risk Medicaid programs that recently ruffled providers across the state, these suspensions can last months and may put operators out of business.
The DHS declined to disclose to the Minnesota Star Tribune a broad range of its payment withholds that were trigged by its investigators’ fraud findings. It said such information is made public only in limited situations.