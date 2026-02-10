As Minnesota cracks down on fraud, some lawful social service providers struggle to survive

The call Kathy Messerli received from a home care agency last week was wrenching: a woman with dementia sat alone at home without the supervision of aides, garbage and unpaid bills piling up.
The vulnerable Minnesotan is one of dozens languishing as their Medicaid-funded services succumb to financial pressures — a product, providers say, of the state’s rollout of a slew of measures to root out fraud.
The Department of Human Services hopes the changes, which included a payment delay to providers, will help rein in a snowballing scandal that’s thrust Minnesota into the national spotlight. More than a dozen people have been charged with pilfering from an array of social programs, and authorities claim stolen funds could ultimately total billions of dollars. President Donald Trump has pointed to the situation as a reason to deploy federal agents to Minnesota.
But providers point to even more stresses. The new processes closely follow the shuttering of UCare, the nonprofit insurer that Medicaid-funded services long relied on for reimbursement. And they come amid an extraordinary immigration enforcement operation that’s sent some immigrant health workers and patients into hiding.
Advocates say those factors have created a perfect storm for an already unstable industry. Their concerns reveal simmering unease with the human services agency as it struggles to crack down on fraud without kneecapping legitimate businesses.
“Targeting absolutely every provider, including those of high integrity, is simply creating a lack of services out in the field,” said Messerli, the executive director of the Minnesota Home Care Association.
State social services officials at a recent hearing stood behind their hard-nosed approach to reducing misconduct while pledging to improve communication with providers and safeguard services.
Shireen Gandhi, temporary Department of Human Services commissioner, said the agency intends “to get the balance right of putting people first and protecting the program.”