Ramstad: With $1B vulnerable to social services fraud, Minnesota needs solutions, not noise

The noise and distortion around fraud in Minnesota’s government services is so loud that it drowned out one of the important developments of the past week: a legitimate, third-party estimate of state program spending considered “vulnerable” to fraud.
The figure was $1.03 billion, included in 14 Medicaid-related programs over a four-year period in which spending would have been in the $30 billion to $40 billion range.
It came on Feb. 6 in a report that Optum, the data services unit of Eden Prairie-based UnitedHealth Group, prepared after a three-month review conducted at the behest of Gov. Tim Walz.
That review was not all-encompassing, and the figure itself is not an indication of fraud. And it had nothing to do with the Feeding Our Future prosecutions that unfolded in Minnesota over the past four years, which involved $246 million in billing to government for child nutrition services, of which $128 million identified as fraudulent.
But it’s a starting point for deeper digging into human services programs that became a concern after they expanded under pandemic relief in 2020 and legislation in 2023.
At the news conference where the report was unveiled, much of the attention concentrated on early autism intervention claims, which Optum cited for an unusually high rate for problems. Some of those problems, state officials said, may not have been fraud but were simply instances where procedures weren’t correctly followed.
Fraud implies intent. Optum’s report shone a light on holes and deficiencies in processes that could provide an opportunity for fraud to occur.
Once you absorb details like that and put aside the clamor of politicians throwing out big, context-free numbers about fraud, you quickly realize how much work lies ahead for state agencies and legislators. And you also realize it will take more than a new leader, whether it’s a governor, an inspector general or an agency head, to fix the problem.