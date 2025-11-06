Ramstad: At last, the status quo may be changing in Minnesota government

Since asking in my first column in 2023 whether Minnesota can stay rich without growth, I’ve been looking for signs that state and local governments will adapt to low growth, as businesses have been.
This week, at last, I saw one.
It happened Monday at a conference hosted by the Minnesota Center for Fiscal Excellence, the taxpayer watchdog group respected by both policymakers and businesses, during a panel of state leaders assessing moves by President Donald Trump and the Republican-controlled Congress to transfer work from the federal to state level.
The state and county leaders on the panel described being caught between Trump’s “big shift” and the anger of Minnesota taxpayers experiencing double-digit percentage increases in property taxes.
Former Minnesota Revenue Commissioner John James asked the audience whether counties might turn some costly human-services work over to the state, an efficiency idea that has been batted around for decades but has been mostly dormant since the early 2010s.
“Short answer, yes,” said Matt Hilgart, government relations chief for the Association of Minnesota Counties.
Specifically, he said leaders in the state’s 87 counties have warmed to letting the state take on the work of vetting the eligibility of Minnesotans for public assistance, health care and cash and food support.
In an interview later, Hilgart told me, “That is the sentiment I’m feeling from our membership, and it is a change.”