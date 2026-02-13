Health Care

Minnesota, other states win order blocking Trump administration health grant cuts

The funding, temporarily preserved by a judge’s order, supported nurses and others providing rural health access as well as efforts to prepare for public health emergencies.

By Jeremy Olson

The Minnesota Star Tribune
February 13, 2026 at 12:26AM
Workers with the Minnesota Department of Health protested in early 2025 against layoffs prompted by more than $220 million in proposed federal grant cuts. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are now contemplating $38 million in new cuts to public health grants in Minnesota and other Democrat-led states. (Jeremy Olson/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Minnesota won a court order Thursday, Feb. 12, blocking $38 million in cuts to federal public health grants after accusing the Trump administration of political “retribution” that undermines its own priorities to protect the nation against emerging infectious diseases.

The Minnesota Department of Health confirmed Thursday that Minnesota is one of only four Democrat-led states to be targeted for cuts to its public health grant funding. By late afternoon, a judge granted a temporary restraining order blocking the cuts for Minnesota as well as California, Colorado and Illinois. The four states sued to block the cuts, which could have reached as much as $600 million collectively.

Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison said he was “pleased” with the judge’s order that at least temporarily suspended punitive cuts targeted at states led by political opponents: “It should go without saying, but the president is supposed to represent and serve all Americans.”

A statement from a spokesman at U.S. Health and Human Services said the cuts were made because Minnesota’s use of the funding does not “reflect agency priorities.”

State leaders called the cuts a “campaign of retribution against Minnesota” that doesn’t make sense because they have been using the grants in ways that match the federal priority list. An affidavit from a senior state health leader noted that federal officials have never alerted the state to any “unsatisfactory” uses of the money.

Dr. Brooke Cunningham, state health commissioner, said efforts to cut federal health care funding “hurt our state and make it harder for us to do our work to protect, maintain and improve the health of Minnesotans.”

Minnesota first received the federal grants in 2022, and is scheduled to receive them through 2027, to modernize and improve its public health system. Ellison said the funding supports 57 state workers who conduct disease tracking, emergency planning, and public health outreach across rural Minnesota. It also supports nurses and workers across 200 community and tribal public health agencies.

The state also is at risk of losing funding for dashboards that track adverse childhood experiences (ACEs), traffic accidents and traumatic brain injuries as well as for research of the causes of excessive alcohol usage across Minnesota.

Efforts to monitor and prevent ACEs and their impact on children often involve racial minority and economically disadvantaged populations, who suffer higher rates of abuse, untreated mental illness and parental incarceration. The Trump administration in general has tried to strip away funding targeted at racial or minority groups rather than the population as a whole.

Ellison fought in court in early 2025 against other proposed federal public health grant cuts. That legal action helped Minnesota to at least temporarily rescind as many as 200 layoffs of public health workers last summer.

More cuts could be coming. Federal officials notified Congress this week that they also plan to cut grants to Minnesota that support HIV surveillance and prevention of sexually transmitted diseases.

Related Coverage

about the writer

about the writer

Jeremy Olson

Reporter

Jeremy Olson is a Pulitzer Prize-winning reporter covering health care for the Star Tribune. Trained in investigative and computer-assisted reporting, Olson has covered politics, social services, and family issues.

See Moreicon

More from Health Care

See More

Health Care

Minnesota, other states win order blocking Trump administration health grant cuts

card image
Jeremy Olson/The Minnesota Star Tribune

The funding, temporarily preserved by a judge’s order, supported nurses and others providing rural health access as well as efforts to prepare for public health emergencies.

Health Care

Minneapolis’ public hospital plans to eliminate 100 beds in latest HCMC budget cuts

Hennepin Healthcare Clinic and Specialty Center,l 8th Street between Park Av and Chicago Av.

Health Care

Troubled patient assaults Burnsville hospital workers, dies in jail

card image