Minnesota hospitals cut serious drug errors after years of efforts

Sandra Hall entered the HealthPartners Same Day Surgery Center in St. Paul to fix arthritis in her left thumb. When she left, in an ambulance, she was unresponsive and her heartbeat was unstable.
A medication error allegedly caused the 67-year-old Vadnais Heights woman to enter cardiac arrest before her routine surgery in December 2022. A lawsuit claims anesthesia meant for the nerves in her hand was injected instead into her bloodstream.
“We made a mistake,” a doctor told Hall’s family, according to the suit filed in Hennepin County District Court against HealthPartners and the anesthesiologist who administered the medication.
Medication errors have been a leading cause of preventable deaths and disabilities in Minnesota hospitals and surgery centers in the 21 years since they started publicly reporting their own adverse events. A record 25 medication errors were reported statewide in a 12-month period ending in October 2023. Three caused patient deaths and 22 led to disabling injuries.
Hall endured multiple cardiac arrests after the alleged medication error, but survived after she was transported to a hospital and placed on a heart-lung bypass machine. She returned home with neurological problems including cognitive disruptions, headaches, mood disorders and balance problems, according to the lawsuit she filed in April.
“When you go into cardiac arrest the amount of times that she did, blood’s not getting to your brain,” said J. Ashwin Madia, one of Hall’s attorneys. “That can have pretty catastrophic consequences.”
HealthPartners provided a statement Monday: “While we can’t comment on individual patients, our care teams are committed to a culture of safety — one that encourages speaking up, double-checking details, clear communication and continuous improvement."
The hopeful news for Minnesota is that its hospitals only reported 14 fatal or disabling medication errors in the 12-month period ending in October 2024, according to the latest hospital adverse event data released Tuesday by the Minnesota Department of Health.