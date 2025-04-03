Podcast: Sale of Wolves, Lynx getting closer; La Velle E. Neal on Twins and Vikings

Introduction: Host Michael Rand starts with the Twins, who won their second straight game after four losses to start the year. Harrison Bader has three homers already, making a bid for some more playing time. Plus the Wolves and Lynx sale moved one step closer to being official.
8:00: La Velle E. Neal III joins for the Daily Delivery Debate on the Vikings, Twins and Wolves.
31:00: A championship for the Gophers and a point for the Wild.
