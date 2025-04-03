Sports

Podcast: Sale of Wolves, Lynx getting closer; La Velle E. Neal on Twins and Vikings

Introduction: Host Michael Rand starts with the Twins, who won their second straight game after four losses to start the year. La Velle E. Neal III joins for the Daily Delivery Debate on the Vikings, Twins and Wolves.

April 3, 2025 at 3:04PM
Minnesota Twins' Byron Buxton celebrates after a first inning home run on Wednesday. (Nam Y. Huh/The Associated Press)

8:00: La Velle E. Neal III joins for the Daily Delivery Debate on the Vikings, Twins and Wolves.

31:00: A championship for the Gophers and a point for the Wild.

Listen and subscribe to the Daily Delivery: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | iHeartRadio

The podcast archive is here.

Questions? Comments? Long-winded diatribes about nothing in particular? E-mail me at michael.rand@startribune.com.

Follow me on Twitter @RandBall and Star Tribune sports @StribSports

Michael Rand

Columnist / Reporter

Michael Rand is the Minnesota Star Tribune's Digital Sports Senior Writer and host/creator of the Daily Delivery podcast. In 25 years covering Minnesota sports at the Minnesota Star Tribune, he has seen just about everything (except, of course, a Vikings Super Bowl).

