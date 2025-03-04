Vikings reach deadline for making a decision about QB Sam Darnold today

• Another NFC coach at the combine thought Daniel Jones might actually be a more likely Week 1 starter for the Vikings than Darnold, if the team wanted to give J.J. McCarthy more time before taking over the job. That scenario would require the Vikings to sign Jones to a new deal in free agency, but unless he finds a clear opportunity to start for another team, he could return to Minnesota on a one-year deal similar to what Darnold did last year. It would give the Vikings more control of the timetable with McCarthy, who is still just 22, and could offer Jones a fuller chance to rehabilitate his career before resuming the pursuit of a long-term deal next year at age 28. Vikings General Manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah last week called Jones “a great option for us.” When adding Jones to the practice squad in November, the Vikings seemed to have an eye toward 2025; they could make him their veteran counterpart to McCarthy if Darnold leaves.