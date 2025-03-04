Vikings decline to use franchise tag on Sam Darnold; QB appears set to become a free agent

But when McCarthy tore the meniscus in his right knee during the Vikings' first preseason game against the Raiders, it removed any possibility Darnold would face competition during the 2024 season. The 27-year-old thrived as he never had in the NFL, excelling in an offense that capitalized on his arm strength with explosive downfield pass concepts and intermediate in-breaking routes built off those downfield looks. Darnold, the third overall pick in the 2018 draft, had never won more than seven games in a season as a starter; he played himself into the fringes of the MVP conversation in 2024, while earning 15 votes for NFL comeback player of the year despite confusion about whether he would be eligible for the award.