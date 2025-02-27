Analysis: Why this year’s lackluster QB market could lead to Sam Darnold’s departure from the Vikings

“There’s layers to it,” McVay said. “You have to be able to say, ‘Hey, how do we continuously build? How do we support [Stafford]? How do we make sure that he’s getting what is his worth relative to those things?' So, at the end of the day, we had something in mind, he had something in mind, and nobody was right or wrong. And then ultimately you’re saying there’s a ton of interest because this guy is an incredible player.”