INDIANAPOLIS — What’s going to happen with Sam Darnold? What about Byron Murphy Jr.? What are the positions of need from this NFL Draft class? Why is their new assistant O-line coach an intriguing hire? The Star Tribune crew breaks it all down on this episode of the Access Vikings podcast from the NFL Scouting Combine.
Podcast: Vikings takeaways and what we learned at the NFL scouting combine
On this episode of the Access Vikings podcast, Ben Goessling, Andrew Krammer and Emily Leiker discuss how Sam Darnold’s market will dictate whether he stays or goes for 2025.
The Minnesota Star Tribune
February 27, 2025 at 6:55PM
Listen and subscribe to the Access Vikings podcast:
Previous episodes of the podcast are here.
Got a question about the Vikings? Email it to accessvikings@startribune.com. We’ll answer your questions in an upcoming Access Vikings newsletter or podcast.
Analysis: Why this year’s lackluster QB pickings could lead to Darnold’s departure from the Vikings
NFL teams soon will be shopping for quarterbacks in a relatively barren free-agent market.