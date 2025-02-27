Vikings

Podcast: Vikings takeaways and what we learned at the NFL scouting combine

On this episode of the Access Vikings podcast, Ben Goessling, Andrew Krammer and Emily Leiker discuss how Sam Darnold’s market will dictate whether he stays or goes for 2025.

By Andrew Krammer

The Minnesota Star Tribune
February 27, 2025 at 6:55PM

INDIANAPOLIS — What’s going to happen with Sam Darnold? What about Byron Murphy Jr.? What are the positions of need from this NFL Draft class? Why is their new assistant O-line coach an intriguing hire? The Star Tribune crew breaks it all down on this episode of the Access Vikings podcast from the NFL Scouting Combine.

Listen and subscribe to the Access Vikings podcast:

Apple Podcasts | Spotify

Previous episodes of the podcast are here.

Got a question about the Vikings? Email it to accessvikings@startribune.com. We’ll answer your questions in an upcoming Access Vikings newsletter or podcast.

about the writer

about the writer

Andrew Krammer

Reporter

Andrew Krammer covers the Vikings for the Minnesota Star Tribune, entering his sixth NFL season. From the Metrodome to U.S. Bank Stadium, he's reported on everything from Case Keenum's Minneapolis Miracle, the offensive line's kangaroo court to Adrian Peterson's suspension.

See More

More from Vikings

See More

Vikings

Analysis: Why this year’s lackluster QB pickings could lead to Darnold’s departure from the Vikings

card image

NFL teams soon will be shopping for quarterbacks in a relatively barren free-agent market.

Vikings

Ex-Viking Chris Kluwe says his anti-Trump comments cost him coaching job at California high school

card image

Sports

Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce plans to play next season rather than retire

card image