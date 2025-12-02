Analysis: Adam Thielen’s second stint with the Vikings was another 2025 plan that didn’t work out

The first time the Vikings released Adam Thielen, bringing the wide receiver’s homespun story to its apparent end, they were coming off a 13-4 season that had been built from one-score wins and had not convinced them their roster reset was worth pausing.
The Vikings cut Thielen four days after they released linebacker Eric Kendricks in March 2023, as they detached themselves from expensive contracts for aging players who’d played their primes under the previous regime. Thielen, then 32, wanted to play for a team that would give him a more prominent role than he’d have behind Justin Jefferson and T.J. Hockenson in the Vikings passing game; he signed a three-year deal with the Carolina Panthers, and the Vikings drafted Jordan Addison 23rd overall to replace him.
They had fully expunged their books of dead money by the start of the 2025 league year, when they prepared for the start of J.J. McCarthy’s quarterbacking tenure by searching the expanses of cap space available to them now that Kirk Cousins’ contract was gone. The Vikings had only five draft picks in 2025, having traded their second- and third-round picks in deals to move up for Dallas Turner in 2024, but they had ample cap space and an ownership group willing to spend cash. They committed more than $300 million in contracts during free agency, building the NFL’s most expensive roster in 2025 with veterans they believed could solidify things around McCarthy and help the Vikings contend amid a quarterback transition after a 14-3 season.
Then, when Jefferson and Jalen Nailor missed time in training camp because of injuries and Jordan Addison’s three-game suspension approached, the Vikings called the Panthers about Thielen.
They swapped four picks with Carolina in an Aug. 29 deal to bring the 35-year-old receiver back to Minnesota for what he presumed to be his last NFL stop, agreeing to a restructured contract that reduced Thielen’s base salary by $3.25 million in exchange for a signing bonus and a roster bonus that would pay him up to $1 million based on the number of games he was active.
The Vikings sent a 2026 fifth-round pick and 2027 fourth-rounder to Carolina in exchange for a 2026 conditional seventh-rounder and a 2027 fifth-rounder. It was the equivalent of a late sixth-round pick, according to Over the Cap’s trade value chart, and the Vikings will end up spending about $4.65 million this year on Thielen, whom they waived on Monday morning.
After scratching Thielen on Sunday at Seattle in what Kevin O’Connell called a coach’s decision, the Vikings let the Detroit Lakes native and former Minnesota State Mankato standout go the next day. General Manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah said in a statement that Thielen’s representatives had approached the team about his release last weekend so he could finish his career with a club that might have a bigger role for him. Thielen hadn’t played more than 10 snaps since Oct. 23, and according to Sports Info Solutions, he had run just 109 routes this season, while receiving only 18 targets in 11 games, catching eight passes while dropping two.
“Knowing we had pretty remarkable health in that receiver room this year, we were trying to find ways to get him tagged in there on some plays here and there,” O’Connell said Monday. “We haven’t had a lot of plays as of late. That’s been a big issue, those 10 or 11 or so less plays we’re running this year as opposed to our previous three years. But Adam also acknowledged, ‘Look, ‘Speedy’ [Nailor], he’s playing great, and Jordan and Jets [Jefferson] are Jordan and Jets.’ Adam and I talk a lot; there was zero negativity to the conversations. It was more so the competitor in him, and he wants to finish this thing off the right way.”