Vikings waive Adam Thielen as he seeks more playing time in his final NFL season

The Vikings are waiving veteran wide receiver Adam Thielen following a request by his representation for his release, the team announced via a statement from General Manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah on Monday morning.
Thielen was inactive for the Vikings’ 26-0 loss to the Seahawks in Seattle on Sunday.
Both Adofo-Mensah’s statement and one from Thielen indicate he intends this to be his final NFL season.
“Following discussions through the weekend and out of respect for Adam, we have agreed to give him the opportunity to pursue more playing time elsewhere,” Adofo-Mensah wrote in his statement.
The Vikings traded a 2026 fifth-round pick and a 2027 fourth-round pick to the Carolina Panthers on Aug. 27 in exchange for Thielen, a conditional 2026 seventh-round pick and a 2027 fifth-round pick, bringing the Detroit Lakes native and former Minnesota State Mankato player back to the team where he played the first nine years of his career.
Thielen, 35 and in his 12th season, was a stopgap for the Vikings offense early in the season while Jordan Addison served a three-game suspension. Thielen played 115 snaps in the first three weeks of the season on offense but only had two receptions for 26 yards, both against the Falcons in Week 2.
When Addison returned to action, Thielen’s snap count took a significant cut to 12 in Week 4 and 14 in Week 5 while the Vikings were on their two-week international trip.
Since returning stateside, Thielen has only played double-digit snaps in one game.