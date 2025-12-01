Vikings

Vikings waive Adam Thielen as he seeks more playing time in his final NFL season

The Vikings parted with the fan favorite receiver at his request after bringing him back to Minnesota in a late August trade.

By Emily Leiker

The Minnesota Star Tribune
December 1, 2025 at 5:53PM
Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen (19), who was inactive Sunday, takes photos with fans before the game against the Seahawks at Lumen Field in Seattle. (Anthony Souffle/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

The Vikings are waiving veteran wide receiver Adam Thielen following a request by his representation for his release, the team announced via a statement from General Manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah on Monday morning.

Thielen was inactive for the Vikings’ 26-0 loss to the Seahawks in Seattle on Sunday.

Both Adofo-Mensah’s statement and one from Thielen indicate he intends this to be his final NFL season.

“Following discussions through the weekend and out of respect for Adam, we have agreed to give him the opportunity to pursue more playing time elsewhere,” Adofo-Mensah wrote in his statement.

The Vikings traded a 2026 fifth-round pick and a 2027 fourth-round pick to the Carolina Panthers on Aug. 27 in exchange for Thielen, a conditional 2026 seventh-round pick and a 2027 fifth-round pick, bringing the Detroit Lakes native and former Minnesota State Mankato player back to the team where he played the first nine years of his career.

Thielen, 35 and in his 12th season, was a stopgap for the Vikings offense early in the season while Jordan Addison served a three-game suspension. Thielen played 115 snaps in the first three weeks of the season on offense but only had two receptions for 26 yards, both against the Falcons in Week 2.

When Addison returned to action, Thielen’s snap count took a significant cut to 12 in Week 4 and 14 in Week 5 while the Vikings were on their two-week international trip.

Since returning stateside, Thielen has only played double-digit snaps in one game.

He finishes his 2025 stint with the Vikings with eight catches for 69 yards on 18 targets.

“As a Minnesota native, putting on this uniform over the years and representing this community both on and off the field has always meant that much more to me,” Thielen wrote in his statement. “This team is in my bones, it’s in my heart and it’s part of my DNA.”

Thielen closed his statement by writing he’ll “be back to retire.”

Emily Leiker

Sports Reporter

Emily Leiker covers the Vikings for the Minnesota Star Tribune. She was previously the Syracuse football beat writer for Syracuse.com & The Post-Standard, covering everything from bowl games to coaching changes and even a player-filed lawsuit against SU. Emily graduated from Mizzou in 2022 is originally from Washington state.

