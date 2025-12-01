As J.J. McCarthy nears return, Vikings coach Kevin O’Connell takes himself to task for offense’s woes

Quarterback J.J. McCarthy is expected to retake the reins of a struggling Vikings offense this week as he’s close to clearing the concussion protocol, coach Kevin O’Connell said Monday.
McCarthy is “symptom free,” O’Connell said, and will be a full participant in Wednesday’s practice. If McCarthy remains symptom free after a full practice and is cleared by the team’s medical staff and an independent neurological consultant, he will return as the starter this coming Sunday against the Washington Commanders.
McCarthy did not play in Sunday’s 26-0 loss in Seattle after reporting concussion symptoms following the Nov. 23 loss at Green Bay.
The Vikings offense sank to a new low during rookie quarterback Max Brosmer’s first NFL start against the Seahawks. The franchise’s first shutout loss since 2007 left O’Connell looking inward and pondering further systemic changes.
“We all can be better,” O’Connell said. “I’m going to personally look at myself and continue to find a way to coach the details of the plays that are called, and what type of plays we’re going to call and how many plays we’re going to take into games. If we’ve got to limit our inventory and just demand execution, we’ll do it more than we already have, which has been part of the process over these last few weeks.”
Coaches have already toned down gameplans to help McCarthy and Brosmer, ranging from easier cadences at the line of scrimmage to fewer formations and personnel groupings.
They are considering further simplification to get everyone playing better. The Vikings didn’t run for a first down until the fourth quarter at Seattle.
“It’s getting great combinations in the run game,” O’Connell said, “it’s handling movement defensively in the run game so you don’t end up with unblocked players at the point of attack.”