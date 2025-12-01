Vikings

As J.J. McCarthy nears return, Vikings coach Kevin O’Connell takes himself to task for offense’s woes

O’Connell said McCarthy is “symptom free” from a Nov. 23 concussion and expected to start Sunday vs. Washington.

By Andrew Krammer

The Minnesota Star Tribune
December 1, 2025 at 11:39PM
Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell, right, greets Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald at the end of Minnesota's 26-0 loss on Sunday at Lumen Field in Seattle. (Anthony Souffle/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Quarterback J.J. McCarthy is expected to retake the reins of a struggling Vikings offense this week as he’s close to clearing the concussion protocol, coach Kevin O’Connell said Monday.

McCarthy is “symptom free,” O’Connell said, and will be a full participant in Wednesday’s practice. If McCarthy remains symptom free after a full practice and is cleared by the team’s medical staff and an independent neurological consultant, he will return as the starter this coming Sunday against the Washington Commanders.

McCarthy did not play in Sunday’s 26-0 loss in Seattle after reporting concussion symptoms following the Nov. 23 loss at Green Bay.

The Vikings offense sank to a new low during rookie quarterback Max Brosmer’s first NFL start against the Seahawks. The franchise’s first shutout loss since 2007 left O’Connell looking inward and pondering further systemic changes.

“We all can be better,” O’Connell said. “I’m going to personally look at myself and continue to find a way to coach the details of the plays that are called, and what type of plays we’re going to call and how many plays we’re going to take into games. If we’ve got to limit our inventory and just demand execution, we’ll do it more than we already have, which has been part of the process over these last few weeks.”

Coaches have already toned down gameplans to help McCarthy and Brosmer, ranging from easier cadences at the line of scrimmage to fewer formations and personnel groupings.

They are considering further simplification to get everyone playing better. The Vikings didn’t run for a first down until the fourth quarter at Seattle.

“It’s getting great combinations in the run game,” O’Connell said, “it’s handling movement defensively in the run game so you don’t end up with unblocked players at the point of attack.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Brosmer, an undrafted rookie, had shown the ability to “function in our offense” during practices and the preseason, O’Connell said, so he was asked to check into plays at the line and progress through full-field reads.

While O’Connell commended Brosmer for checking into the right play against a Seahawks blitz early in Sunday’s loss, the rookie sped through his progression and threw a hurried deep ball over receiver Jordan Addison.

O’Connell said he believes a simpler approach could “lead to a little bit more rhythm and timing to our pass game.”

Related Coverage

A broader necessary change than the individual play calls is O’Connell, the reigning NFL Coach of the Year, having visions for attacking defensive coverages.

The Vikings ranked second in both the 2023 and ’24 seasons in throws gaining at least 20 yards. Seemingly no longer capable of reaching that explosive standard, O’Connell said his in-game decision making needs to reflect that understanding with the type of passes he’s calling.

“It needs to take a back seat to what is the best thing for our offense in that moment, in full transparency,” O’Connell said. “Things I may see, chances to get maybe in cuts screaming or, you know, high crosses running or vertical chances that have always kind of gave us the lift in games.”

‘I didn’t like the play call’

Tight end Josh Oliver was supposed to block Seahawks edge rusher Demarcus Lawrence on the fourth-and-1 play near the goal line that led to Ernest Jones IV’s 85-yard interception return for touchdown, said O’Connell, but he pointed the finger at himself for the play call. Nobody blocked Lawrence and he nearly sacked Brosmer, who hastily tossed an underhanded pick instead of taking the sack.

“Ultimately, I didn’t like the play call,” O’Connell said. “It’s totally on me in that moment. ... We better have a schematically more sound play and that’s totally on me. It’s not on Josh, it’s not on Max ... It was on me and it was a massive play in the game.”

Injury updates

Guard Blake Brandel is in the concussion protocol after reporting symptoms after the Seahawks game. Brandel played all 52 snaps while replacing left guard Donovan Jackson, who is “improving,” O’Connell said, from the ankle injury suffered at Green Bay.

“He did show up today symptom-free,” O’Connell said of Brandel. “We’ll see how he progresses throughout the week.”

O’Connell categorized the injury report as “good news” on center Ryan Kelly (hip) and running back Aaron Jones Sr. (shoulder), who sound like they will both have a chance to play against the Commanders. Left tackle Christian Darrisaw (foot/knee) will go through a typical practice week with the hope he will play, O’Connell said, after sitting out Sunday’s loss.

Edge rusher Jonathan Greenard appears to still be managing his left shoulder injury. He played 15 snaps (22%) and did not start against the Seahawks, clearing the way for Dallas Turner’s seventh start.

Turner had two strip sacks (one recovered by the Vikings) on Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold, making that four sacks for Turner over the past three games.

“I’m so happy for Dallas,” outside linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel said, “[with] just kind of what he’s been through. He’s a guy that comes in and works hard. He puts in the time and energy. ... To see him be productive these past few weeks, it’s just a small glimpse of who he is.”

Sign up for the free Access Vikings newsletter to get exclusive analysis in your inbox every Friday and complete coverage of every game. Subscribe to the Access Vikings podcast on Spotify, Apple Podcasts and YouTube.

about the writer

about the writer

Andrew Krammer

Reporter

Andrew Krammer covers the Vikings for the Minnesota Star Tribune, entering his sixth NFL season. From the Metrodome to U.S. Bank Stadium, he's reported on everything from Case Keenum's Minneapolis Miracle, the offensive line's kangaroo court to Adrian Peterson's suspension.

See Moreicon

More from Vikings

See More

Vikings

As McCarthy nears return, O’Connell takes himself to task for Vikings' woes

card image
Anthony Souffle/The Minnesota Star Tribune

Vikings coach Kevin O’Connell said J.J. McCarthy is “symptom free” from a Nov. 23 concussion and may return to a more simplified offense Sunday against Washington.

Vikings

Neal: Justin Jefferson has every right to be frustrated, but he shouldn’t stay silent

Staff headshot
La Velle E. Neal III
card image

Vikings

Vikings waive Adam Thielen as he seeks more playing time in his final NFL season

card image