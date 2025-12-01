RandBall: A long weekend of second-guessing the Vikings’ QB plan

If Vikings fans weren’t adept at inventing new ways to be optimistic, there probably wouldn’t be any Vikings fans left.
A fan base that has lifted itself up more times than a toddler learning to walk took a “sure, why not?” mentality into Sunday’s game in Seattle.
J.J. McCarthy has looked bad this season and been otherwise injured. Carson Wentz provided some stability and toughness, but he was also decidedly below-average in many metrics.
It was undrafted rookie Max Brosmer’s turn. He played for the Gophers last year, so there was an immediate local angle. His strengths seem to play in to Kevin O’Connell’s offensive system, enough so that I wondered last week what would happen if he played well against the Seahawks.
Even the most hardened Vikings fan probably thought this shortly before 3 p.m. Sunday: It can’t get any worse.
And then it did. Anyone who had talked themselves into an unlikely possibility was blasted with a cold reality. Brosmer had little help against a very good defense in a brutal environment, but he also looked overmatched in throwing four interceptions while the Vikings were shut out for the first time in 18 years.
Patrick Reusse and I broke down the game and the Minnesota weekend in sports on Monday’s Daily Delivery podcast.
It was all part of a long weekend of second-guessing the Vikings’ quarterback plan, which will dominate today’s 10 things to know: