RandBall: A long weekend of second-guessing the Vikings’ QB plan

The Vikings had a plan. It doesn’t look good now.

By Michael Rand

The Minnesota Star Tribune
December 1, 2025 at 5:19PM
Vikings General Manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah and head coach Kevin O'Connell need only look at the standings to see how some of their decisions have worked out. (Carlos Gonzalez/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

If Vikings fans weren’t adept at inventing new ways to be optimistic, there probably wouldn’t be any Vikings fans left.

A fan base that has lifted itself up more times than a toddler learning to walk took a “sure, why not?” mentality into Sunday’s game in Seattle.

J.J. McCarthy has looked bad this season and been otherwise injured. Carson Wentz provided some stability and toughness, but he was also decidedly below-average in many metrics.

It was undrafted rookie Max Brosmer’s turn. He played for the Gophers last year, so there was an immediate local angle. His strengths seem to play in to Kevin O’Connell’s offensive system, enough so that I wondered last week what would happen if he played well against the Seahawks.

Even the most hardened Vikings fan probably thought this shortly before 3 p.m. Sunday: It can’t get any worse.

And then it did. Anyone who had talked themselves into an unlikely possibility was blasted with a cold reality. Brosmer had little help against a very good defense in a brutal environment, but he also looked overmatched in throwing four interceptions while the Vikings were shut out for the first time in 18 years.

Patrick Reusse and I broke down the game and the Minnesota weekend in sports on Monday’s Daily Delivery podcast.

It was all part of a long weekend of second-guessing the Vikings’ quarterback plan, which will dominate today’s 10 things to know:

  • Brosmer is already the third starting QB the Vikings have used this season, and their trio has the second-worst collective passing grade in the NFL, according to Pro Football Focus. The Vikings had the seventh-best passing grade in 2024 when Sam Darnold started all 17 games and Minnesota went 14-3. They got to see him on Sunday, but it was on the other side of the ball during a pedestrian yet effective enough start that helped Seattle improve to 9-3 (tied for the best record in the NFC).
    • It doesn’t get better if we shift our what-if game to the AFC. Sitting atop the East? The 10-2 Patriots led by MVP candidate Drake Maye. The Vikings would have loved to draft him in 2024, but they couldn’t swing a trade. New England took him No. 3.
      • Atop the West? The 10-2 Broncos, tied with New England for the best record in the NFL. They’re led by second-year QB Bo Nix, taken two spots after McCarthy in the 2024 draft. Defense is the Broncos’ calling card, but Nix has played the way the Vikings had hoped McCarthy might perform this year: adequate enough for a team with other strengths.
        • Tied for the South lead? The 8-4 Colts, led by Daniel Jones (No. 8 in ESPN’s Total QBR). He was thought to be a natural fit for the Vikings in 2025 after spending time here last year, but Jones (correctly) guessed that the Vikings were more committed to McCarthy than Indianapolis was to Anthony Richardson.
          • Tied for the Central lead? The 6-6 Steelers, led by the ghost of Aaron Rodgers. He wanted to play in Minnesota.
            • If you’re squinting for optimism, the inevitable next move if you are a downtrodden Vikings fans, I will grant you this: I don’t think any of those what-if quarterbacks are Super Bowl winning-caliber players, except for the one the Vikings had no chance of getting (Maye). You can still see why they went with McCarthy even if we can acknowledge that the vision for this season was poor.
              • One more bit of second-guessing. On the catastrophic fourth-and-1 that effectively ended the Vikings’ season, they didn’t break the huddle until 10 seconds were left on the play clock and looked hurried when the ball was snapped at 2 seconds. Seattle’s defense was stacked up to stop any iteration of the play, and even if Brosmer wasn’t pressured into a pick-six the Vikings wouldn’t have converted a first down with Aaron Jones Sr. well-covered. Just call a timeout, let everyone breathe and get into a better situation.
                • I have a feeling Andrew Krammer and I will get into that play and a lot more offensive futility during Tuesday’s film review session on the podcast. But a bright spot worth mentioning: The continued strong play, particularly in pass-rushing situations, from Dallas Turner.
                  • Speaking of things that weren’t terrible this weekend, the Wolves won twice against teams with winning records (Celtics and Spurs). They made it hard on themselves in the fourth quarter against Boston but much easier Sunday against San Antonio when a small lineup paid big dividends.
                    • And the Gophers beat Wisconsin in football for the fourth time in five years. They hadn’t gone 4-1 in a five-game stretch against the Badgers since the 1980s. They also reclaimed a slim all-time series lead over Wisconsin: 64-63-8.
                      Michael Rand

                      Columnist / Reporter

                      Michael Rand is the Minnesota Star Tribune's Digital Sports Senior Writer and host/creator of the Daily Delivery podcast. In 25 years covering Minnesota sports at the Minnesota Star Tribune, he has seen just about everything (except, of course, a Vikings Super Bowl).

