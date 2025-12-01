Neal: Justin Jefferson has every right to be frustrated, but he shouldn’t stay silent

Here’s something I’ve learned through years of standing in clubhouses and locker rooms with an empty notebook and space on my recording devices:
If an athlete doesn’t feel like talking, then he or she is likely going to provide few good quotes.
Former Twins outfielder Marty Cordova didn’t like talking about himself. So getting him after a loss or a bad game was an even bigger challenge. There were times a clubhouse attendant would grab his clothes out of his stall while we were waiting for him so he could dress in the trainer’s room of the Metrodome and then flee out of the back door.
Some went the other way. Reliever Jon Rauch, an imposing man at 6-foot-11, used blunt-force active verbs to deprecate himself following rough outings. These sessions wouldn’t last long.
“Thanks for giving us something,” I told him after one of these sessions.
He replied that he’d learned long ago that if you admit you messed up, “people run out of questions.”
That brings us to Sunday night and the decision by Justin Jefferson to not speak to the media following the Vikings’ latest clunker, a 26-0 loss at Seattle that felt more like 46-0. He had six targets, made two catches and gained a career-low 4 yards.
Jefferson understands his role as a team leader. He relishes being the spokesman and providing enough commentary for reporters get a feel for the pulse of the team as well as sharing his perspective on key moments of games.