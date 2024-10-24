A 25-year-old man was charged Thursday with fatally shooting one man and wounding another in west-central Minnesota while on the run from police after firing a gun that same afternoon from a Lyndale Avenue apartment balcony in south Minneapolis.
Man charged with murder, other counts for shootings near Willmar after firing from Mpls. balcony
Charges remain pending concerning the midday gunfire in Minneapolis, where no one was shot.
Ameer M. Matariyeh was charged in Kandiyohi District Court with second-degree murder, second-degree attempted murder, first-degree assault and fleeing police in connection with Yuesday’s killing of Jerome Skluzacek, 55, of New London, and shooting of Peter Mayerchak, 25, of Lake Lillian, at separate locations near Willmar.
Matariyeh was tracked down and arrested by law enforcement soon after Skluzacek was shot during an attempted carjacking. He appeared in court late Thursday morning and remains jailed in lieu of $3.5 million bail. A message was left with his attorney seeking a response to the charges.
Minnesota court records show nothing in the Matariyeh’s background that would hint at the violence his is accused of perpetrating within a few hours’ time. His criminal history includes a minor drug paraphernalia conviction and numerous parking and driving violations.
Tuesday’s events unfolded shortly before 1 p.m., when police were called to an apartment complex in the 2900 block of Lyndale Avenue S., where Matariyeh fired several rounds into the street from the building’s top floor.
Police shuttered the busy intersection and surrounding blocks from W. 28th to Lake streets in the densely populated commercial and residential corridor as they attempted to negotiate his surrender.
According to the Kandiyohi County Sheriff’s Office, Matariyeh traveled west through several counties and then shot and wounded Mayerchak. Police say he then fatally shot Skluzacek during an attempted carjacking at the Hwy. 71 and Hwy. 23 bypass southeast of Willmar before he was arrested.
Bystanders observing the scene in Minneapolis recalled hearing the female police negotiator pleading with Matariyeh to surrender. When shots rang out over the phone, the negotiator dropped to her knees and cried. Colleagues could be seen comforting her.
O’Hara said the shots in Minneapolis were fired shortly after an altercation involving Matariyeh’s ex-girlfriend and her current boyfriend, who arrived to the apartment to retrieve some items. Matariyeh and the woman share a child, who was at day care at the time. Police went there to ensure the child’s safety shortly after the suspect fled. The ex-girlfriend and the boyfriend were also not harmed.
The chief said that when police initially responded, it was unclear whether the suspect was still inside the apartment. There is no indication of a domestic violence history between the pair.
At one point after Mayerchak was shot, an officer or dispatcher radioed that the suspect was the man from Minneapolis: “He did say he was willing to shoot cops. Proceed cautiously.”
A short time later, the suspect was leading police on a chase of speeds of more than 100 mph while on the phone with the Minneapolis negotiator, threatening “suicide by cop.”
At about 2:29 p.m., Matariyeh was arrested, and a gun was recovered in the ditch.
