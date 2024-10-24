Target CEO Brian Cornell will lead influential Business Council

Target Chief Executive Brian Cornell will be the next chair of the Business Council, one of the most influential national commerce groups.
Minnesota will be well-represented on next year’s executive committee, with Best Buy CEO Corie Barry and Cargill Chair David MacLennan also on it.
The top executives on the non-partisans Business Council discuss strategies and innovation for their companies, but they also are tapped to provide input on government policy.
“The Business Council provides an excellent forum for CEOs to exchange ideas and experiences, while working together on solutions to the most complex challenges facing our teams and organizations,” Cornell said in a statement.
Cornell was named CEO of Target in 2014, at a point when the retailer needed rejuvenation. He is now among the company’s longest-serving CEOs in recent decades.
Target’s strength and wide-ranging appeal as a retailer is an asset for Cornell, said Marlene Colucci, the council’s CEO.
“Brian’s forward-thinking leadership has earned him recognition as one of the most influential executives in retail, making him the ideal choice to lead The Business Council,” said Gail Boudreaux, outgoing chair and CEO of Elevance, in a statement.
Other executive committee members on the Council include Jeff Bezos, founder and executive chair of Amazon, UPS Chief Executive Carol Tomé, Nike CEO John Donahoe, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella and Nasdaq CEO Adena Friedman.
