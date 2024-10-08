Critics’ picks: The 15 best things to do and see in the Twin Cities this week
Critics’ picks for entertainment in the week ahead.
Sabrina Carpenter
An aspiring pop singer even when she was starring in the hit Disney TV series “Girl Meets World” in her midteens, Carpenter has seen her music career shoot up this year with the kind of jolt she sings about in her megahit “Espresso.” That song and her other synth-poppy, sexually tinged No. 1 hit, “Please Please Please,” have led to her Short n’ Sweet Tour being one of the year’s hottest concert tickets; our date has been completely sold out on Ticketmaster. The 25-year-old showwoman is reportedly living up to the attention with a bejeweled and witty tour production that suggests she was ready for her closeup. Afropop-tinged New York singer Amaarae opens. (7 p.m. Mon., Target Center, 600 1st Av. N., Mpls. Resale ticket sites only, targetcenter.com)
CHRIS RIEMENSCHNEIDER
Cody Johnson
Having self-released six albums on his CoJo label, the country twanger became so big in his native Texas that he landed a deal with Warner Music Nashville in 2019. The George Strait-influenced traditionalist’s national career soon took off, with 2021′s “‘til You Can’t” grabbing awards for best song at the Grammys and CMAs. Now he’s headlining his first arena tour. Opening are veteran Sammy Kershaw and newcomer Drew Parker, who co-wrote “Homemade” for Jake Owen and “Forever After All” for Luke Combs. (7:30 p.m. Fri., Xcel Energy Center, 199 W. Kellogg Blvd., St. Paul, $50 and up, ticketmaster.com)
JON BREAM
Savion Glover
The Tony-winning tap dance savant has collaborated with musicians, including Bobby McFerrin live and Prince, Talib Kweli and Abbey Lincoln in the studio. Now he’ll bring his own band, Project 9, featuring his drum kit as lead instrument. Yes, he’s a drummer. In fact, he studied drums before diving into tap dance. Don’t fret, Glover will also provide some fascinating rhythms with his tap-happy feet. He’s composed the music but some of the performance — only the second gig for the vocal-and-instrumental ensemble — will be improvised. (7 p.m. Thu. & Fri. the Dakota, 1010 Nicollet Mall, Mpls. $50-$70, dakotacooks.com)
J.B.
Mdou Moctar
The cultish buzz for this Nigerian star of the blooming desert-blues genre has given way to a more mainstream rock-star status, including prominence among guitar nerds who are ranking him as one of the most exciting new six-string slingers. Moctar made good on that buzz with his new album, “Funeral for Justice,” which shows off the exuberant and hypnotic groove power he and his band developed while touring in recent years. It also shows off his political stances, as he calls attention to the plight of Tuareg people and other West Africans suffering from violence and unrest. Chicago rockers FACS open. (8 p.m. Mon., First Avenue, 701 1st Av. N., Mpls., $25, first-avenue.com)
C.R.
MJ Lenderman
After serving as a sideman to Waxahatchee and guitarist in the buzz band Wednesday, this North Carolina alt-twanger has been bumped up to It Boy status with the release of his second solo album, “Manning Fireworks,” one of the year’s best-reviewed rock records. Story-driven songs like “Joker Lips” and “She’s Leaving You” show an uncanny blend of humor and despair sung in the 25-year-old’s distinctive, nasally drawl. He’s already proven to be a fiery guitarist, too. After a big coming-out at Americanafest in Nashville last month, Lenderman and his band the Wind are blazing through a month and a half of mostly sold-out club dates across the country. (8 p.m. Sat., First Ave, $20-$25, first-avenue.com)
C.R.
The Pacifica Quartet
Lest you think that world-class classical music first came to Minnesota with the Minnesota Orchestra’s 1903 founding, you should know that there were already two organizations bringing top virtuosi to the state for recitals at that point: The St. Paul-based Schubert Club and Duluth’s Matinee Musicale, which launches its 125th season Sunday with a recital by this two-time Grammy-winning string quartet (which had another nomination this year). The Indiana-based foursome will perform quartets by Samuel Barber, Dmitri Shostakovich and Antonin Dvorak (the Iowa-penned “American” Quartet). (3 p.m. Sun.; Pilgrim Congregational Church, 2310 E. 4th St., Duluth. $25-$35, students free, matineemusicale.org)
ROB HUBBARD
Jeremy Denk
How fortunate Twin Cities audiences were to have this brilliant pianist as a St. Paul Chamber Orchestra artistic partner for so many seasons, a tenure that concluded with a renowned recording of Mozart piano concertos. To open the Schubert Club’s International Artist Series season, he’ll perform two solo recitals, with half of each devoted to works by nine women composers, and the other half featuring theme and variations pieces by Robert Schumann and his mentee, Johannes Brahms. (3 p.m. Sun., 7:30 p.m. Tue.; Ordway Concert Hall, 345 Washington St., St. Paul. $36-$75, students and children free, 651-292-3268, schubert.org)
R.H.
THEATER
‘Drawing Lessons’
This 90-minute one-act by the brilliant actor, playwright and professor Michi Barall is the first work to come to the stage of 16 commissions made by a five-theater consortium that includes New York’s Ma-Yi Theater Company. In “Drawing Lessons,” an adolescent Korean American graphic novelist named Kate finds her voice through manhwa comic book images. The production juxtaposes live acting with smart technology. Under the direction of Jack Tamburri, Olivia Lampert and Mars Niemi share the role of Kate in a cast that includes Katie Bradley, Jim Lichtscheidl and Darrick Mosley. (7 p.m. Tue.-Sat., 2 p.m. & 5 p.m. Sun. Ends Nov. 10. Children’s Theatre Company, 2400 3rd Av. S., Mpls. $15-$58. 612-874-0400, childrenstheatre.org)
ROHAN PRESTON
‘Broomstick’
Cheryl Willis gets under the skin of a confessional Appalachian crone who may or may not be a witch in this solo show by John Biguenet. Delivered in couplets and aimed at ages 14 and over because of its scary language, “Broomstick” offers an incantatory meditation on truth, fairness and justice. Joel Sass directs. (Oct. 10-31: 7:30 p.m. Thu.-Sat., 4 p.m. Sun. Open Eye Theatre, 506 E. 24th St., Mpls. $20-$45. 612-874-6338, openeyetheatre.org)
R.P.
‘Some Like It Hot’
Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman, the celebrated duo who composed “Hairspray,” have added new songs while Tony-nominated playwrights Amber Ruffin and Matthew Lopez have updated the narrative of the classic 1959 film for this musical. In the original, the two men dress up as women to hide from the mob, a narrative that’s kind of passé. The story is now about self-love, according to director Casey Nicholaw. Studded with razzle-dazzle dance numbers, the musical was nominated for 13 Tonys and won four. (Oct. 15-20: 7:30 p.m. Tue.-Fri., 2 & 7:30 p.m. Sat., 1 & 6:30 p.m. Sun., Orpheum Theatre, 910 Hennepin Av. S., Mpls. $40-$145. hennepinarts.org)
R.P.
DANCE
‘Bonnie & Clyde’
Collide Theatrical favorite Jarod Boltjes channels notorious outlaw Clyde Barrow, playing opposite New York-based dancer Samantha Watson as Bonnie Parker in this new production. Set to classic and contemporary rock, country and pop tunes, the show uses theatrical dance to tell the story of the murderous robbers and their gang of miscreants. Collide’s shows tend to feature broad, crowd-pleasing numbers. Here, it looks to an earlier era’s unhealthy obsession with celebrities, with the star couple’s mythology cemented by a breathless media. (Preview 7:30 p.m. Fri. Opens 7:30 p.m. Sat., 2 p.m. Sun., through Nov. 3. Luminary Arts Center, 700 N. 1st St., Mpls., $35-$48. luminaryartscenter.com, 651-395-7903)
SHEILA REGAN
ART
‘War Reports’
Artist Piotr Szyhalski’s series “COVID-19: Labor Camp Report” documented the ongoing global pandemic on a daily basis through 225 drawings. In his new series, “War Reports,” he responds to the ongoing horrors and impact of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. It seeks to condemn war and militarism while also bringing viewers’ attention to the impact on civilians and refugees. Ends Nov. 10, closing reception 6-9 p.m. Nov. 8. (Noon-5 p.m. Thu.-Sat. & by appointment. NE Sculpture Gallery Factory, 1720 NE. Madison St., #14, Mpls. Free. facebook.com)
ALICIA ELER
‘A Thousand Nesting Dolls’
The Museum of Russian Art showcases its collection of nesting dolls, also known as Matryoshka, including some of the earliest ever created, and more recent works from the 20th century. Although the exact origins of the Matryoshka are not known, they may have been invented by a professional artist, and became popular after being displayed in the 1900 Paris Exposition. (10 a.m.-5 p.m. Mon.-Fri., 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sat., 1-5 p.m. Sun. Ends March 9, 2025. 5500 Stevens Av. S., Mpls., $5-$14, free for ages 13 and under. Tmora.org, 612-821-9045)
A.E.
FILM
Cine Latino Film Festival
Walter Salles’ deeply moving “I’m Still Here” kicks off the 12th annual Latino film fest Wednesday. The five-day festival features 16 Spanish- and Portuguese-language films, everything from comedy to dramas to documentaries. The documentary roster includes “Igualada,” about the improbable political rise of Francia Marquez to become Colombia’s vice president; “La Singla,” which centers on the overlooked legacy and life of popular flamenco dancer Antonia Singla; and “Rioja: The Land of a Thousand Wines,” which goes on a picturesque tour of the Spanish wine region (screening will be followed by a wine tasting). Executive producer Tere Gaviria will attend the festival’s closing film, “La Suprema,” a story about the resolve of residents from a small Colombian town to be recognized. On Oct. 13, children will be treated to free screenings of shorts at the Minneapolis Institute of Arts. (Oct. 9-13. Check website for hours. $8-$36. Main Cinema, 115 SE. Main St., Mpls.; MIA, 2400 3rd Av. S., Mpls. mspfilm.org/cine-latino/)
COLLEEN COLES
FAMILY
‘Let’s Get Curious!’
Inquisitive little ones can use their imaginations throughout the new “Curious George” exhibit at the Minnesota Children’s Museum. The well-known monkey from literature and cartoons helps children problem-solve their way through math, science and engineering adventures. Different activities modeled after Curious George’s adventures with the man in the yellow hat and other characters include making structures at a construction site, using wind power to move objects and creating light patterns. (9 a.m.-4 p.m. Tue.-Thu.; 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Fri.; 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Sat.; 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Sun. Ends Jan. 5, 2025. $17-$19. 10 W. 7th St., St. Paul. mcm.org)
MELISSA WALKER
