Critics’ picks: The 15 best things to do and see in the Twin Cities this week

An aspiring pop singer even when she was starring in the hit Disney TV series “Girl Meets World” in her midteens, Carpenter has seen her music career shoot up this year with the kind of jolt she sings about in her megahit “Espresso.” That song and her other synth-poppy, sexually tinged No. 1 hit, “Please Please Please,” have led to her Short n’ Sweet Tour being one of the year’s hottest concert tickets; our date has been completely sold out on Ticketmaster. The 25-year-old showwoman is reportedly living up to the attention with a bejeweled and witty tour production that suggests she was ready for her closeup. Afropop-tinged New York singer Amaarae opens. (7 p.m. Mon., Target Center, 600 1st Av. N., Mpls. Resale ticket sites only, targetcenter.com)