Yuen: Community news is under threat as more Minnesotans cut their cable cords

OK, I get it. This is a column about community-access TV, so go ahead and ask that question about a tree falling in a forest. Would you notice if your hometown parade or local planning and zoning meeting weren’t recorded? Maybe not. But you might start to care if you couldn’t stream your kid’s big high school game. Or if nobody was paying attention to the housing development slated for your neighborhood. Or if you’re trying to decide which city council candidate to vote for, and the League of Women Voters forum in your community wasn’t televised.