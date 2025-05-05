Yuen: Community news is under threat as more Minnesotans cut their cable cords

Dave Kiser welcomed the mayor of Osseo at the entrance of the CCX Media cable TV station for their regular televised catch-up. The mayor, Duane Poppe, knew exactly what to do: He miked himself with a lavalier and quickly settled into a familiar armchair in a spacious professional studio for his latest recording of “Mayor’s Minutes.”
Before the cameras started rolling, Kiser, a fixture of the station since the 1980s, reminded the mayor of what was on their agenda. Then they launched into the chat: Emerald ash borer, the Tater Daze parade, a new police officer and the town’s upcoming 150th anniversary celebrations. All in three minutes.
Such banter has been the bread and butter of community cable TV stations that provide hyperlocal news and information to the communities they serve. But now their existence is under threat, and stations are fighting to tell their story after decades of telling the stories of others.
The main source of their financial woes is a trend in which you may have partaken (well, at least your grown children have): cord-cutting. As more people cancel their cable television service and pivot to on-demand streaming, the primary source for funding community television has dried up. Stations across Minnesota have reported anywhere from 13% to 43% revenue losses over the past eight years.
CCX, for one, has seen its revenue drop from $5.7 million in 2017 to a projected $3.2 million in 2025. The Brooklyn Park-based station, which serves nine northwest metro suburbs, will likely need to lay off people and pull back on coverage if they can’t slow the leaks.
OK, I get it. This is a column about community-access TV, so go ahead and ask that question about a tree falling in a forest. Would you notice if your hometown parade or local planning and zoning meeting weren’t recorded? Maybe not. But you might start to care if you couldn’t stream your kid’s big high school game. Or if nobody was paying attention to the housing development slated for your neighborhood. Or if you’re trying to decide which city council candidate to vote for, and the League of Women Voters forum in your community wasn’t televised.
People crave information when an issue directly affects them.
“They don’t cover our stories,” said Kiser, referring to larger news organizations. “So we need somebody to do that. That’s why we exist.”