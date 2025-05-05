Cretin-Derham Hall has gone 17 years without winning a baseball state championship, a streak unimaginable for that program over the past five decades. Is 2025 the year the Raiders end that drought?
For the second consecutive week, coach Buzz Hannahan’s squad sits atop the Minnesota Star Tribune Top 25 statewide baseball rankings. The Raiders (10-1) are riding an eight-game winning streak entering the final three weeks of the regular season.
The Raiders travel to No. 5 Mounds View for a Suburban East Conference showdown Wednesday. The Mustangs (8-3) handed Cretin-Derham Hall its only setback of the season, 11-7 in mid-April. The Raiders will conclude the week hosting Class 4A defending state champion East Ridge and Eagan on back-to-back days.
Two of the biggest surprises of the season, St. Michael-Albertville (7-1) and Blaine (10-1), hold down the second and third positions.
Minnetonka’s pitching staff appears in midseason form, yielding only 11 runs in the past seven games. The Skippers (11-2) have won eight of their past nine while climbing to No. 4.
No unbeaten teams remain in the state’s two largest classes.
Note: Schools are Class 4A unless noted. Records are through Saturday.
1. Cretin-Derham Hall (10-1) Last week: No. 1