Minnesota Top 25: The Star Tribune’s statewide high school baseball ranking

No. 1 Cretin-Derham Hall has lost only once and will have a chance to avenge that one this week.

By Ron Haggstrom

The Minnesota Star Tribune
May 5, 2025 at 1:00PM
Cretin-Derham Hall, under coach Buzz Hannahan, is ranked No. 1 in the Minnesota Top 25 for the second week in a row. (Carlos Gonzalez/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Cretin-Derham Hall has gone 17 years without winning a baseball state championship, a streak unimaginable for that program over the past five decades. Is 2025 the year the Raiders end that drought?

For the second consecutive week, coach Buzz Hannahan’s squad sits atop the Minnesota Star Tribune Top 25 statewide baseball rankings. The Raiders (10-1) are riding an eight-game winning streak entering the final three weeks of the regular season.

The Raiders travel to No. 5 Mounds View for a Suburban East Conference showdown Wednesday. The Mustangs (8-3) handed Cretin-Derham Hall its only setback of the season, 11-7 in mid-April. The Raiders will conclude the week hosting Class 4A defending state champion East Ridge and Eagan on back-to-back days.

Two of the biggest surprises of the season, St. Michael-Albertville (7-1) and Blaine (10-1), hold down the second and third positions.

Minnetonka’s pitching staff appears in midseason form, yielding only 11 runs in the past seven games. The Skippers (11-2) have won eight of their past nine while climbing to No. 4.

No unbeaten teams remain in the state’s two largest classes.

Note: Schools are Class 4A unless noted. Records are through Saturday.

1. Cretin-Derham Hall (10-1) Last week: No. 1

2. St. Michael-Albertville (7-1) Last week: No. 5

3. Blaine (10-1) Last week: No. 2

4. Minnetonka (11-2) Last week: No. 6

5. Mounds View (8-3) Last week: No. 3

6. Totino-Grace (11-3, 3A) Last week: No. 8

7. Shakopee (11-2) Last week: No. 9

8. Farmington (9-4) Last week: No. 4

9. Lakeville South (9-2) Last week: No. 10

10. Prior Lake (8-4) Last week: No. 11

11. Rogers (6-4) Last week: No. 7

12. White Bear Lake (8-3) Last week: No. 12

13. Andover (10-2) Last week: No. 13

14. Perham (9-0, 2A) Last week: No. 14

15. Duluth Marshall (9-0, 2A) Last week: No. 15

16. Esko (11-1, 2A) Last week: No. 16

17. Wayzata (7-4) Last week: No. 17

18. Stillwater (8-4) Last week: No. 18

19. Rockford (11-1, 2A) Last week: No. 20

20. St. Cloud Cathedral (11-0, 2A) Last week: unranked

21. Mankato East (9-3, 3A) Last week: No. 21

22. Mankato West (7-2, 3A) Last week: No. 25

23. Chanhassen (7-3) Last week: unranked

24. Two Rivers (11-2) Last week: No. 19

25. Mahtomedi (8-5, 3A) Last week: No. 23

