Blake Freese, Kevin Graff’s strength coach, said the 6-4 attackman likely can bulk up to 230 pounds without sacrificing speed. The trainer watched Graff develop from a quiet, long-haired seventh-grader to a true force of nature on the field. “You could tell there was something there, and eventually he was going to be a stud,” Freese said. “Ryan [Graff] even said it, too: ‘[Kevin] will end up being better than all of us.’” (Jake Epstein/The Minnesota Star Tribune)