Bloomington Jefferson senior lacrosse player Kevin Graff commands constant attention on the turf.
At 6-4, the senior attackman has amassed 153 career points for the Jaguars since he cracked the varsity squad as an eighth-grader in 2021.
The youngest in one of Minnesota’s most prominent lacrosse families, Graff has logged countless hours refining his craft on local fields and in backyards and weight rooms.
His dedication led to him becoming arguably Minnesota’s best high school lacrosse player.
“Kevin’s the best player in the state and has the ability to take over any game,” said teammate and senior midfielder Jay Howat.
Graff, Minnesota’s lone boys lacrosse recruit to receive a four-star rating from Inside Lacrosse, committed to Dartmouth in September of his junior year.
“His analytics in the game are next level for a high school kid,” Jefferson coach Scott Cater said. “He’s a once-in-a-generation player for me as a coach.”
Eats and breathes lacrosse
Long before Graff became the state’s highly touted lacrosse player, his parents and elder siblings laid the foundation for an indelible family legacy at Jefferson.