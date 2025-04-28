High Schools

Minnesota Top 25: The Star Tribune’s statewide high school baseball ranking

Cretin-Derham Hall is the latest to hold the top spot, and undefeated Blaine is also on the rise.

By Ron Haggstrom

The Minnesota Star Tribune
April 28, 2025 at 3:00PM
Coach Buzz Hannahan has a top-ranked team on his hands at Cretin-Derham Hall, No. 1 this week in the Minnesota Top 25. (Carlos Gonzalez/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Another week, another new No. 1.

Cretin-Derham Hall (7-1) becomes the third team to land in the top spot in the past three weeks of the Minnesota Star Tribune Top 25 statewide baseball rankings. Wayzata, No. 17 this week, was No. 1 two weeks ago, and Mounds View, now No. 3, was ranked first last week.

The Raiders are coming off back-to-back wins over No. 12 White Bear Lake, 3-2, and No. 18 Stillwater, 5-1. Their only setback came against Mounds View two weeks ago.

The lone unbeaten team in Class 4A, Blaine (7-0), climbs to the No. 2 position. The Bengals have yet to give up more than two runs in a game.

Mounds View (7-2) and No. 4 Farmington (7-2) each drop two spots after suffering one-run losses. Both of Farmington’s setbacks have been by a single run.

St. Michael-Albertville (5-1) rounds out the top five. Wayzata dealt the Knights their first loss of the season, 4-2. The Trojans have dropped three of their last four games.

Schools are Class 4A unless noted. Records are through Saturday.

1. Cretin-Derham Hall (7-1) Last week: No. 3

2. Blaine (7-0) Last week: No. 4

3. Mounds View (7-2) Last week: No. 1

4. Farmington (7-2): Last week: No. 2

5. St. Michael-Albertville (5-1) Last week: No. 6

6. Minnetonka (7-1) Last week: No. 7

7. Rogers (5-3) Last week: No. 5

8. Totino-Grace (7-2, 3A) Last week: No. 9

9. Shakopee (8-1) Last week: No. 11

10. Lakeville South (7-2) Last week: No. 14

11. Prior Lake (6-3) Last week: No. 13

12. White Bear Lake (7-2) Last week: No. 15

13. Andover (7-2): Last week: No. 10

14. Perham (7-0, 2A) Last week: No. 20

15. Duluth Marshall (6-0, 2A) Last week: No. 21

16. Esko (8-1, 2A) Last week: No. 22

17. Wayzata (4-4) Last week: No. 8

18. Stillwater (5-4) Last week: No. 18

19. Two Rivers (8-1) Last week: unranked

20. Rockford (6-1, 2A) Last week: No. 25

21. Mankato East (7-2, 3A) Last week: unranked

22. Benilde-St. Margaret’s (6-1, 3A) Last week: unranked

23. Mahtomedi (8-3, 3A) Last week: No. 19

24. East Ridge (5-4) Last week: No. 17

25. Mankato West (6-0, 3A) Last week: unranked

about the writer

Ron Haggstrom

Prep Sports Reporter

See More

