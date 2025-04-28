Another week, another new No. 1.
Cretin-Derham Hall (7-1) becomes the third team to land in the top spot in the past three weeks of the Minnesota Star Tribune Top 25 statewide baseball rankings. Wayzata, No. 17 this week, was No. 1 two weeks ago, and Mounds View, now No. 3, was ranked first last week.
The Raiders are coming off back-to-back wins over No. 12 White Bear Lake, 3-2, and No. 18 Stillwater, 5-1. Their only setback came against Mounds View two weeks ago.
The lone unbeaten team in Class 4A, Blaine (7-0), climbs to the No. 2 position. The Bengals have yet to give up more than two runs in a game.
Mounds View (7-2) and No. 4 Farmington (7-2) each drop two spots after suffering one-run losses. Both of Farmington’s setbacks have been by a single run.
St. Michael-Albertville (5-1) rounds out the top five. Wayzata dealt the Knights their first loss of the season, 4-2. The Trojans have dropped three of their last four games.
Schools are Class 4A unless noted. Records are through Saturday.
1. Cretin-Derham Hall (7-1) Last week: No. 3