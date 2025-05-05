Feds cut grant supporting St. Scholastica students’ mental health work with schoolkids

Emily Kieke, who will graduate with her master’s degree this month, recently completed a rotation at a local school she didn’t disclose, serving students in grades K-12. She spent 40 hours a week onsite and worked with all the school’s students on identifying emotions and regulating them, she said. They made crafts, played games and learned coping strategies. Students were taught to modify their environment if they needed to and to recognize when they needed a break to move their bodies.