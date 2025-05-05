Two seriously hurt after being shot in Robbinsdale park; suspects still at large

Two people were shot and seriously injured Sunday night in a Robbinsdale park and police are still searching for suspects.
Officers arrived to a “chaotic scene” in Sanborn Park about 9:20 p.m. and found a 19-year-old woman with a gunshot wound to the head. The victim was taken by paramedics to North Memorial Health with “grave” injuries, police said in a statement.
About 45 minutes later, a man in his 20s who was also shot in Robbinsdale showed up at Methodist Hospital in St. Louis Park. He was taken from there to Hennepin County Medical Center in Minneapolis with serious injuries, police said.
Police were just a few blocks away when they heard multiple gunshots and raced to the scene. About the same time, several 911 calls came in with reports of a shooting in the park on the 4200 block of Drew Avenue N.
Though there were many people in the park at the time, “little information was shared with police,” the statement said.
Officers cordoned off a large area and began securing evidence. As of Monday morning, police have not announced any arrests and continue to search for the shooter.