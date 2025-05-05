Order up pitchers of margaritas on these 3 sunny patios

If you’re not having fun at Mito in Roseville, it’s time to take a pulse check. This lively restaurant takes nothing seriously except the quality of its food and cocktail selection. There are drinks served in rainbows, shots delivered by sparkler-fueled planes and an agave spirit selection that will charm even the most selective mezcal sipper. The flight of margaritas ($49.50) is a vertical tour through the fruity margarita flavors with lemon, strawberry, coconut, passion fruit and mango representing in full succession. The outdoor patio is shaded and surrounded by greenery, but it’s best enjoyed at night amid strings of shimmering lights and the glow of the restaurant’s colorful lights.