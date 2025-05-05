Order up pitchers of margaritas on these 3 sunny patios

This suggestion is for the friend meetups that need a little room to breathe; those times when the gossip is so juicy, the life updates so massive and need to gape at the aftermath so enduring that the beverages are best served in large quantities.
It’s for that specific flavor of major news that a whole pitcher of margaritas is required for the table — and maybe a basket of chips with a flight of salsas for dipping.
Now that restaurants are shaking the dust off their patio umbrellas after winter’s slumber, it is time to call up those friends, book a table and put in your order. At these three destinations, there are traditional margaritas as well as alcohol-free versions that are just as fun — all for a crowd on a gorgeous patio setting. And just in time for Cinco de Mayo.
Centro’s Pitcher
Flanked by a huge mural, next to the cobblestone streets and watching summer unfold outside of the OG Centro location on NE. Quincy Street in Minneapolis is always a draw for summer fun. When the weather is nice, there’s usually a couple of pitchers of margs dotting the tables outside. Since its inception, this restaurant has served batched margaritas in a party-friendly format. Order the tequila classic for $46 or upgrade to mezcal for $50. Both are mixed with fresh lime juice and Tattersall orange crema for a bright, refreshing beverage. And if that location doesn‘t work, Centro also sports cute patios on Eat Street and in Roseville.
1414 NE. Quincy St., Mpls.; 2412 Nicollet Av. S., Mpls.; 750 S. Cleveland Av., St. Paul; 1901 Hwy. 36, Roseville; centrompls.com
Mito’s Tower Flight Margarita
If you’re not having fun at Mito in Roseville, it’s time to take a pulse check. This lively restaurant takes nothing seriously except the quality of its food and cocktail selection. There are drinks served in rainbows, shots delivered by sparkler-fueled planes and an agave spirit selection that will charm even the most selective mezcal sipper. The flight of margaritas ($49.50) is a vertical tour through the fruity margarita flavors with lemon, strawberry, coconut, passion fruit and mango representing in full succession. The outdoor patio is shaded and surrounded by greenery, but it’s best enjoyed at night amid strings of shimmering lights and the glow of the restaurant’s colorful lights.
2801 Snelling Av., Roseville, mitolatincuisine.com
El Loro’s Pitcher of Margaritas
When the gossip sizzles like the plate of fajitas at the table, the Midwestern Mexican vibes of El Loro suit the occasion. There are outposts in Eagan and Lexington, but the Coon Rapids patio is the best of the bunch, with shady trees and the nice background hum of traffic to keep conversations at least a bit private. Margaritas are available in reasonable sizes up to monster and pitcher serving sizes ($21.50). There are pitcher-sized servings of daiquiris, too, but that will have to wait for another story.