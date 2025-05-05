News & Politics

Brooks: Minnesotans step up to help hold free weddings for LGBTQ couples ahead of Pride Month

Better by the dozen: Get ready for an epic day of weddings, made possible by a bunch of do-gooders.

By Jennifer Brooks

The Minnesota Star Tribune
May 5, 2025 at 11:00AM
These are a few of the rings Minnesotans donated to Unabashed; a day of free weddings for a dozen couples, on the eve of Pride Month.

Not long ago, during a particularly depressing news cycle for civil rights in America, Kelly Wilson decided it was time to put a little joy out into the world.

And what’s more joyful than a wedding?

“Calling all LGBTQ+ couples!” she wrote. “We want to throw you a wedding to remember!”

Then she waited to see if any gay, trans or nonbinary couples would accept an invitation to their own wedding. With just weeks to go before wedding(s) day, Wilson has her answer. The only thing better than a wedding is a dozen weddings.

A bride-to-be shows off the rings the couple picked out for their wedding day. A group of volunteers have organized a day of free weddings for gay, trans and nonbinary couples at the end of May. A dozen couples accepted the invitation.

Twelve couples have signed on for the unabashed wedding bash, set for May 31. Dozens of volunteers and donors have mobilized for the wedding planning.

Do’gooders MN, Wilson’s group of volunteers, are taking care of everything: the venue in the Twin Cities, the cake, the decorations, the first dance. The community stepped up to donate wedding bands and honeymoon packages. One man covered the entire cost of security for the event. Officiants — including three county judges — and musicians offered their time and talent, free of charge.

“It’s just a lot of good in the middle of a lot of not-great,” said Wilson, who has watched legislatures in other states toy with the idea of overturning the right to marry for families like hers.

This summer marks the 10th anniversary of the Supreme Court’s Obergefell decision that made marriage equality the law of the land. Wilson just wants other couples to experience the same happiness that she and her wife — and their three children, who were 8, 9 and 12 at the time — felt on their wedding day.

Planning a dozen weddings for gay, trans and nonbinary couples feels like act of resistance as much as an act of joy.

“It’s more than just a wedding,” said Wilson, who was both astonished and delighted to see how quickly the community rallied around the idea.

It takes a lot of work to organize 12 weddings in one day. More than 50 volunteers have thrown themselves into the wedding prep for the Unabashed bash.

An idea that started with one invitation and one pair of brides-to-be has drawn in more than 50 volunteers. New Gild Jewelers in Linden Hills cleaned and sized all the donated wedding rings. Ediflorial is taking care of the bouquets and boutonnieres. The wedding GoFundMe has almost, almost met its $3,500 goal.

May 31 is coming fast. But so far, Wilson says she hasn’t needed to make a single cold call for help. Minnesotans simply stepped up when they were needed.

The experience reminded Wilson of the way her south Minneapolis neighbors took care of each other after the murder of George Floyd, five years ago. She wants these dozen couples to know their neighbors have their back, too.

“We want these couples to feel that,” she said. “We want them to realize ‘Wow, I’m supported by an entire community.’”

Anyone who wants to help with a dozen I Do’s can reach Wilson at unabashed2025@gmail.com.

about the writer

Jennifer Brooks

Columnist

Jennifer Brooks is a local columnist for the Minnesota Star Tribune. She travels across Minnesota, writing thoughtful and surprising stories about residents and issues.

