Residents sue mobile home park, claiming sewage leaks, fraudulent practices

The park was purchased in 2014 by Colorado-based RV Horizons, run by David Reynolds and Frank Rolfe, who own and operate several parks across the country and lead a training course on how to get rich by owning mobile home parks. Reynolds and Rolfe have faced several lawsuits and compliance complaints over the years, and their Mobile Home University has faced criticism for its focus on raising rents and reducing services to turn a bigger profit — even earning the ire of John Oliver on his HBO show.