Vikings’ T.J. Hockenson, Dalton Risner out for Thursday night game vs. the Rams

Vikings tight end T.J. Hockenson and offensive guard Dalton Risner were not activated to the roster before kickoff of the team’s game in Los Angeles. The Rams activated receiver Puka Nacua.

By Ben Goessling

The Minnesota Star Tribune
October 24, 2024 at 8:16PM
Vikings tight end T.J. Hockenson will return to the lineup on Nov. 3 against the Colts. (Abbie Parr/The Associated Press)

The Vikings downgraded T.J. Hockenson and Dalton Risner to out for Thursday’s game against the Rams, though Hockenson is expected to be activated from injured reserve on Friday in time for his season debut against the Colts on Nov. 3.

Hockenson has been practicing while recovering from ACL surgery on his right knee in January, while Risner is coming back from a back injury. The Vikings are elevating defensive lineman Jalen Redmond and tight end Robert Tonyan from the practice squad for the game in Los Angeles.

Vikings starting linebacker Blake Cashman (turf toe) was ruled out of the game on Wednesday while cornerback Akayleb Evans (hip) remains questionable.

The Rams activated receiver Puka Nacua from injured reserve for the game for his first action since sustaining a knee injury in the season opener. Star receiver Cooper Kupp is also expected to play Thursday, returning from a Week 2 ankle injury.

Ben Goessling

Sports reporter

Ben Goessling has covered the Vikings since 2012, first at the Pioneer Press and ESPN before becoming the Star Tribune's lead Vikings reporter in 2017. He was named one of the top NFL beat writers by the Pro Football Writers of America in 2024, after honors in the AP Sports Editors and National Headliner Awards contests in 2023.

