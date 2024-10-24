The Vikings downgraded T.J. Hockenson and Dalton Risner to out for Thursday’s game against the Rams, though Hockenson is expected to be activated from injured reserve on Friday in time for his season debut against the Colts on Nov. 3.
Vikings’ T.J. Hockenson, Dalton Risner out for Thursday night game vs. the Rams
Vikings tight end T.J. Hockenson and offensive guard Dalton Risner were not activated to the roster before kickoff of the team’s game in Los Angeles. The Rams activated receiver Puka Nacua.
Hockenson has been practicing while recovering from ACL surgery on his right knee in January, while Risner is coming back from a back injury. The Vikings are elevating defensive lineman Jalen Redmond and tight end Robert Tonyan from the practice squad for the game in Los Angeles.
Vikings starting linebacker Blake Cashman (turf toe) was ruled out of the game on Wednesday while cornerback Akayleb Evans (hip) remains questionable.
The Rams activated receiver Puka Nacua from injured reserve for the game for his first action since sustaining a knee injury in the season opener. Star receiver Cooper Kupp is also expected to play Thursday, returning from a Week 2 ankle injury.
