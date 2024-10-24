News & Politics

One dead, several hurt in pileup on Lyndale Avenue in Minneapolis

The crash happened about 9:15 p.m. Wednesday. Speeding and alcohol were contributing factors, the State Patrol said.

By Tim Harlow

The Minnesota Star Tribune
October 24, 2024 at 11:31AM

A driver who was speeding and allegedly had been drinking crashed into several vehicles Wednesday night on Lyndale Avenue just outside of downtown Minneapolis, the State Patrol said.

One person died in the pileup and at least seven others were taken to hospitals with injuries, according to a State Patrol incident report. One of those hurt was a 2-year-old, the report said.

Events unfolded about 9:15 p.m. when a 32-year-old St. Paul man driving a Chevrolet Avalanche exited eastbound I-94 onto Lyndale Avenue and struck several vehicles near Ontario Street. The street and ramp were closed for several hours but have since reopened.

The Avalanche driver was not seriously hurt, but a passenger in his vehicle suffered life-threatening injuries, said Lt. Michael Lee with the State Patrol.

The Avalanche struck six other vehicles. A passenger in a Jeep Cherokee died in the wreck. A 2-year-old riding in a different vehicle was among seven people who were hurt and taken to hospitals, Lee said.

