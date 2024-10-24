Weather

Douglas: Weekend brings cool sun; 80 on Tuesday?

Models hint at more showers on Wednesday.

By Paul Douglas

The Minnesota Star Tribune
October 24, 2024 at 7:17PM

“The days are long, but the years are short.” I get it now. Following up, Minnesota springs are short, but falls are (increasingly) long and luxurious.

Highs in the 70s return early next week, and I wouldn’t be shocked to see 80 on Tuesday before cooling off to near normal later in the week. We had our ration of rain yesterday, and models hint at more showers by Wednesday. Enough rain to settle the dust.

Late autumn warmth would be more fun if we weren’t grappling with moderate to severe drought statewide.

No big storms here anytime soon, but NOAA’s GFS model continues to spin up a Florida hurricane before Election Day. I’m very skeptical but watching it.

And NOAA says the impending La Niña cool phase in the Pacific may not be as strong as previously thought. Who cares? El Niño favors mild, drier winters (like last winter). La Niña favors colder, wetter winters for Minnesota.

I still think we’ll see more snow and cold than last winter, but I’ll be surprised if it’s a brutal, pioneer winter. Last time that happened? 2014.

about the writer

Paul Douglas

Columnist

Paul Douglas is a nationally-respected meteorologist, with 40 years of broadcast television and radio experience. He provides daily print and online weather services for the Star Tribune.

See More

More from Weather

See More
World

Hurricane Kristy strengthens into a Category 5 storm in the Pacific Ocean

Hurricane Kristy strengthened into a Category 5 storm on Thursday and was expected to remain away from land as it churns in the Pacific Ocean and weakens over the coming days, forecasters said.

Greater Minnesota

Campfire ban lifted at Superior National Forest, including BWCAW

card image
Weather

Douglas: Weekend brings cool sun; 80 on Tuesday?

Staff headshot
Paul Douglas