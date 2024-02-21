When normal people have garage sales, you might luck into an old Led Zeppelin LP or a copy of "The Terminator" on VHS. But when the Minnesota State Fair clears out its storage and auctions off the inventory, it's full of circus wagon wheels, old pianos and even Ferris wheel cars.

"Just like any long-standing organization, we have continued to accumulate items of all sorts," State Fair officials said in a news release about its auction. "In the fair's case, our storage space has been filled with exhibit and display pieces, historical memorabilia, office furniture and more."

Bids for those items, which includes everything from industrial refrigerators to equipment from old rides, close on Feb. 27 at 1 p.m. Auction Masters, the company running the online event, requires bidders to set up an account with a credit card that it charges when the auction closes.

Auction Masters will allow would-be bidders to inspect the items up for auction from 9 a.m. to noon on Feb. 27.

Winners must be able to pick up and transport their items between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. at the north end of the Event Center at the Minnesota State Fairgrounds.

Here are 10 of the strangest and coolest items we found in the nearly 400 listings in the fair's auction.

This cart probably wouldn't pass a safety inspection in 2024.

The Minnesota State Fair's first roller coaster was built where the butterfly house now stands. That attraction went up in 1914 and was torn down 22 years later. Fair officials didn't date the cart up for auction, but it's probably not meant for riders in this day and age. High bid as of Wednesday morning: $124.

Who couldn't use a mish-mash of small road signs?

This box of odds and ends includes signs for the old Chicago, Burlington and Quincy Railroad and the Chicago, Milwaukee, St. Paul and Pacific Railroad. But the real star of the show is a caboose whistle. This reporter, like other people, perhaps, had a grade-school teacher who used a train whistle to signal the beginning and end of class activities, which is likely why this lot is ranked so highly on the list. High bid as of Wednesday morning: $80.

Just take a gander at these old-timey calendars.

You never know when an old calendar might come in handy. This particular batch features at least one printed in celebration of the American Bicentennial. Sure, it may not be 1976, but just wait: That calendar's dates will once again line up in 2032. High bid as of Wednesday morning: $6.

"Rush 'N Attack" is a run-and-gun-style platformer published by Konami.

Before there was "Contra," there was "Rush'n Attack," a run-and-slash platformer developed by Japanese game studio Konami. High bid as of Wednesday morning: $180.

This trunk has everything — old-timey photos, hidden compartments and an outfit.

At nearly 4 feet long and 2 feet wide, this trunk could make an excellent coffee table. Or you could store stuff in it. High bid as of Wednesday morning: $165.

If you memorize this bad boy, you'll never need one of those brochure-style maps they hand out at the fair gates ever again.

Did you know there used to be a small airport in Falcon Heights? Well, there was. And sometime in the early 20th century, one of its pilots mapped out the State Fairgrounds to create this enormous collectible. High bid as of Wednesday morning: $330.

An enterprising young person could do well with this thing in Dinkytown.

If you've ever parked in downtown Minneapolis during a Vikings home game, you've surely been approached by a bicyclist lugging a small cart offering rides to U.S. Bank Stadium for a premium price. This very well could be a decent way to make a few bucks in Dinkytown on weekends. High bid as of Wednesday morning: $40.

The O.G. Scarlet Speedster.

You've got a kiddy kar. I've got a plan to take us absolutely nowhere because I'm not sure this thing even runs. The listing for this item says it's got a small engine and a chain drive, so the right mechanic might be able to take care of that. High bid as of Wednesday morning: $1,401.

The Minnesota State Fair is auctioning off a piece of this cannon, used in stunt work beginning in 1946.

Back in the day, people had to walk to school uphill both ways and in the snow. They also relished watching men and women stuff themselves inside cannons that would eject them hundreds of feet into the air — not always safely. The Zacchini brothers were among those daredevils. And the State Fair is auctioning off a piece of a cannon, signed by younger brother Hugo Zacchini, that they and other daredevils used in performances from 1946 through 1978. High bid as of Wednesday morning: $45.

Who couldn't use an assortment of bison bones?

Herds of bison once roamed much of Minnesota but relentless hunting nearly eradicated the state's native herds. The last wild bison in the state was reportedly observed in Norman County in 1880, according to a 2020 edition of Curious Minnesota. The Minnesota Zoo and Minnesota Department of Natural Resources have long partnered to release bison bred in captivity into Minneopa and Blue Mounds state parks. Why is the State Fair auctioning off a set of bones belonging to these storied creatures? Hard to say. High bid as of Wednesday morning: $113.