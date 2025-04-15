News & Politics

Former GOP chair Jennifer Carnahan, others vie in special primary to replace Justin Eichorn

The winner of the GOP primary will move on to the August 29 special election against DFLer Denise Slipy for Senate seat.

By Allison Kite

The Minnesota Star Tribune
April 15, 2025 at 12:00PM
MN GOP Chair Jennifer Carnahan waited for Second Lady Karen Pence and Lara Trump to take the stage on Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019 at Union Depot in St. Paul, Minn.
Former MN GOP Chair Jennifer Carnahan is one of eight GOP candidates running to replace former Sen. Justin Eichorn.

Voters head to the polls in northern Minnesota Tuesday in a special primary to replace Republican Sen. Justin Eichorn, who resigned last month after his arrest in an underage prostitution sting.

Denise Slipy, an environmental health professional and first responder from Breezy Point, is the only DFL candidate in the race and will move on automatically to the April 29 special election.

But there’s a crowded field on the GOP side, including former Minnesota GOP Party Chair and Nisswa Mayor Jennifer Carnahan; Keri Heintzeman, the former district director for President Donald Trump’s 2024 campaign; and Josh Gazelka, the son of former Senate leader Paul Gazelka.

Former Breezy Point Mayor Angel Zierden, Army veteran Steve Cotariu, businessman John Howe, conservative activist Doug Kern and former House candidate Matthew Zinda are also running in the special primary race.

Senate District 6, which covers portions of Crow Wing, Cass and Itasca counties, is a solidly conservative district. Eichorn defeated his DFL challenger in 2022 by 27 percentage points.

Eichorn, who resigned from his seat last month, is facing federal charges after he allegedly tried to solicit sex from a 17-year-old girl. The Minnesota Senate is narrowly divided 34-32 pending the results of the special election.

The Senate District 6 race is the third special election to be held in Minnesota so far this year. A late-January special election was held to fill a Minneapolis Senate seat after DFL Sen. Kari Dziedzic died from ovarian cancer.

Another special election in March filled a Roseville-area House seat that had become vacant after a Democrat was ruled ineligible to serve because he failed to meet residency requirements.

Polls close at 8 p.m.

This is a developing story.

Allison Kite

Reporter

Allison Kite is a reporter for the Minnesota Star Tribune.

