Former Minn. GOP chair Jennifer Carnahan, others enter race to replace former Sen. Justin Eichorn

A crowded field of Republicans quickly emerged in the race to replace Eichorn, who resigned from the state Senate last week following his arrest in an underage prostitution sting.

By Ryan Faircloth and

Allison Kite

The Minnesota Star Tribune
March 24, 2025 at 8:02PM
Nisswa Mayor and former state GOP chairwoman Jennifer Carnahan announced Monday she would run in a special election to replace Eichorn. (Aaron Lavinsky/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Several candidates have lined up for an anticipated special election to replace former Minnesota Sen. Justin Eichorn following his arrest in an underage prostitution sting, including Nisswa mayor and former state GOP chairwoman Jennifer Carnahan.

Along with Carnahan, Republicans Keri Heintzeman, Josh Gazelka, Angel Zierden, Steve Cotariu, John Howe and Doug Kern have also announced campaigns for the open Senate seat.

Heintzeman said she was a district director for President Donald Trump’s 2024 campaign and is married to GOP state Rep. Josh Heintzeman. Gazelka describes himself as a business leader and is the son of former Republican Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka.

On the Democratic side, former state House candidate Emily LeClaire said she also will run for the Senate seat.

Gov. Tim Walz is expected to call a special election this week for Eichorn’s seat in Senate District 6, which includes portions of Cass, Crow Wing and Itasca counties. Eichorn, of Grand Rapids, resigned from the Minnesota Senate last week after he was arrested and charged with attempted coercion and enticement of a minor.

Republicans are favored in the Senate District 6 special election. Eichorn easily won re-election in 2022, defeating his DFL challenger by 27 percentage points.

“It’s one of those districts that have moved away from us in the last decade,” said DFL Senate Majority Leader Erin Murphy. “... I don’t know what happens now with Trump in the White House and this scandal attached.”

Carnahan, who was just elected mayor of Nisswa in November, said she was encouraged to run for the newly vacant Senate seat by people who “are tired of the same career politicians who come out of the woodwork and make big promises, but then forget about us.”

“If you followed my tenure as Chairwoman of the Republican Party of Minnesota, you’ll remember I was on the front lines every day, standing strong with President Trump and our GOP leaders to fight back against the radical left to defend our country and state,” Carnahan said in a statement Monday.

Carnahan resigned from her Minnesota GOP leadership role in 2021 amid allegations she created a toxic workplace. She also faced scrutiny for her ties to GOP donor Anton “Tony” Lazzaro, who was convicted in federal court of sex trafficking minors and sentenced to 21 years in prison.

Carnahan moved to Nisswa after the death of her husband, former Republican U.S. Rep. Jim Hagedorn. She briefly ran for Hagedorn’s seat in Congress but was unsuccessful.

On her Senate campaign website, Carnahan said she wants to cut “wasteful” government spending, lower taxes and support small businesses, among other things.

Keri Heintzeman has lived in the district for 30 years, according to her campaign announcement. She and her husband live in Nisswa with their six children.

As owner of a recreational rental business, Heintzeman “understands firsthand the economic struggles that families and small business owners face,” her announcement said. If elected, she said she’d focus on “lowering taxes, cutting burdensome regulations, and combating government fraud.”

“I am running for the Minnesota Senate to champion the values we hold dear—fiscal responsibility, personal freedom, and government transparency,“ Heintzeman said in a statement.

As of Monday morning, Heintzeman was the only candidate to have established a campaign finance committee with the Minnesota Campaign Finance Board.

Gazelka said he’s a former small business owner who now serves as vice president of customer success for a national marketing firm. His priorities include lowering taxes, supporting law enforcement and “ensuring parents—not the government—have the final say in their children’s education," he said.

He’s been endorsed by the Minnesota Police and Peace Officers Association.

“I’m running because we need calm, stable leadership in a time that’s already chaotic,” Gazelka said in a video posted to his campaign Facebook account. “... Government overreach, high taxes and bad policies are driving people and businesses out of our state, and that has to change.”

Zierden is the former mayor of Breezy Point. On her campaign Facebook account, she describes herself as someone who can work across the aisle to get things done.

Howe is a businessman and retired veterinary practice owner, according to his campaign announcement. Cotariu is a U.S. Army veteran and businessman, according to the Brainerd Dispatch. And Kern describes himself as a conservative who believes in “Faith, Family & Freedom.”

The Democrat LeClaire ran for the state House against Josh Heintzeman last year and lost by a wide margin. In a Facebook post announcing her candidacy, LeClaire said “we need to protect our small businesses, educators, our farmers, laborers, and our miners who are the backbone of our beautiful district.”

“We also need to protect that beauty that draws in so much tourism and revenue each year; our lakes, rivers, and forests are ours to steward,” LeClaire said.

The Senate District 6 race will be the third special election in Minnesota this year.

A late-January special election was held to fill a Minneapolis Senate seat after DFL Sen. Kari Dziedzic died from ovarian cancer. Another special election in March filled a Roseville-area House seat that had become vacant after a Democrat was ruled ineligible to serve because he failed to meet residency requirements.

