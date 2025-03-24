Former Minn. GOP chair Jennifer Carnahan, others enter race to replace former Sen. Justin Eichorn

Several candidates have lined up for an anticipated special election to replace former Minnesota Sen. Justin Eichorn following his arrest in an underage prostitution sting, including Nisswa mayor and former state GOP chairwoman Jennifer Carnahan.
Along with Carnahan, Republicans Keri Heintzeman, Josh Gazelka, Angel Zierden, Steve Cotariu, John Howe and Doug Kern have also announced campaigns for the open Senate seat.
Heintzeman said she was a district director for President Donald Trump’s 2024 campaign and is married to GOP state Rep. Josh Heintzeman. Gazelka describes himself as a business leader and is the son of former Republican Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka.
On the Democratic side, former state House candidate Emily LeClaire said she also will run for the Senate seat.
Gov. Tim Walz is expected to call a special election this week for Eichorn’s seat in Senate District 6, which includes portions of Cass, Crow Wing and Itasca counties. Eichorn, of Grand Rapids, resigned from the Minnesota Senate last week after he was arrested and charged with attempted coercion and enticement of a minor.
Republicans are favored in the Senate District 6 special election. Eichorn easily won re-election in 2022, defeating his DFL challenger by 27 percentage points.
“It’s one of those districts that have moved away from us in the last decade,” said DFL Senate Majority Leader Erin Murphy. “... I don’t know what happens now with Trump in the White House and this scandal attached.”
Carnahan, who was just elected mayor of Nisswa in November, said she was encouraged to run for the newly vacant Senate seat by people who “are tired of the same career politicians who come out of the woodwork and make big promises, but then forget about us.”