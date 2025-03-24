News & Politics

Prosecutors ask court to keep former Minnesota Sen. Justin Eichorn jailed on solicitation charge

Eichorn resigned from the Senate after he was arrested last week in a sting operation.

By Tim Harlow

The Minnesota Star Tribune
March 24, 2025 at 12:58PM
Justin Eichorn (Sherburne County jail)

Federal prosecutors are asking a court to rescind its pending decision to release former Minnesota Sen. Justin Eichorn to a halfway house this week after learning he allegedly lied about having access to firearms and attempted to prevent authorities from examining a laptop computer.

Eichorn was arrested last week by Bloomington police during an undercover sting and charged with attempting to solicit sex from a minor. In court documents filed Sunday, prosecutors said Eichorn is a flight risk and his release would bring danger to the public.

Eichorn remained in custody Monday morning. Bloomington police scheduled a news conference for later Monday.

Eichorn, who resigned his Senate seat following his arrest, made his first court appearance Thursday. In the days that followed, investigators said they uncovered new information to support their case that Eichorn remain in custody.

In pretrial proceedings, Eichorn told the court that he does not have any firearms in an apartment he rents in St. Paul.

Investigators also learned that Eichorn, from his jail cell, allegedly contacted an unnamed individual to go retrieve a computer from an apartment he rented in St. Paul. FBI agents secured the apartment and did not let the individual in.

Law enforcement executed a search warrant and found $1,000 cash, a handgun with ammunition, a laptop computer, a memory card and an Apple iPhone that appeared to have been reset to factory settings, which can cause content on the phone to be erased, the court filing said.

They also found several of Eichorn’s Senate business cards.

In making their request to keep Eichorn jailed, prosecutors say an unnamed woman traveled from Grand Rapids, Minn., and arrived at Eichorn’s St. Paul apartment at 10 a.m. the day after his arrest and attempted to clear out the residence before pretrial services or law enforcement could get there.

“Eichorn may be attempting to obstruct the ongoing investigation,” prosecutors argued in their filings.

Investigators also said Eichorn may attempt to victimize other minors in the community if he were set free, the filing said.

“The Court should reopen the detention hearing and order Eichorn detained,” the filing said. “Eichorn’s post-arrest conduct, including his lie to pretrial service concerning his possession of a gun make clear that he does not intend to be truthful or respect the legal process.”

Tim Harlow

Reporter

Tim Harlow covers traffic and transportation issues in the Minneapolis-St. Paul area, and likes to get out of the office, even during rush hour. He also covers the suburbs in northern Hennepin and all of Anoka counties, plus breaking news and weather.

