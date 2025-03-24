Prosecutors ask court to keep former Minnesota Sen. Justin Eichorn jailed on solicitation charge

Federal prosecutors are asking a court to rescind its pending decision to release former Minnesota Sen. Justin Eichorn to a halfway house this week after learning he allegedly lied about having access to firearms and attempted to prevent authorities from examining a laptop computer.
Eichorn was arrested last week by Bloomington police during an undercover sting and charged with attempting to solicit sex from a minor. In court documents filed Sunday, prosecutors said Eichorn is a flight risk and his release would bring danger to the public.
Eichorn remained in custody Monday morning. Bloomington police scheduled a news conference for later Monday.
Eichorn, who resigned his Senate seat following his arrest, made his first court appearance Thursday. In the days that followed, investigators said they uncovered new information to support their case that Eichorn remain in custody.
In pretrial proceedings, Eichorn told the court that he does not have any firearms in an apartment he rents in St. Paul.
Investigators also learned that Eichorn, from his jail cell, allegedly contacted an unnamed individual to go retrieve a computer from an apartment he rented in St. Paul. FBI agents secured the apartment and did not let the individual in.
Law enforcement executed a search warrant and found $1,000 cash, a handgun with ammunition, a laptop computer, a memory card and an Apple iPhone that appeared to have been reset to factory settings, which can cause content on the phone to be erased, the court filing said.
They also found several of Eichorn’s Senate business cards.