Hours after quitting MN Senate, Justin Eichorn due in court today on underage prostitution charge

Republican Justin Eichorn, within hours of abandoning his seat in the state Senate, is scheduled to appear in federal court Thursday afternoon on allegations that he solicited prostitution from a Bloomington police detective posing as a 17-year-old girl.
The 40-year-old husband and father of four from Grand Rapids was charged Wednesday in U.S. District Court with attempted coercion and enticement of a minor.
Before Judge Shannon Elkins, the court is likely to take up what amount of bail, if any, Eichorn would need to post in order to be released from jail as the case proceeds and who will be his attorney.
Eichorn resigned from the Senate late Thursday morning. He submitted his letter of resignation, effective immediately, less than an hour before the Senate was set to take an unprecedented vote to expel him from the chamber.
Senate Republicans were ready to bring forward the motion, and DFLers said they would join them in voting for Eichorn’s expulsion.
Eichorn was arrested Monday during as part of an undercover operation in Bloomington that also snared six other men.
He was initially charged in Hennepin County District Court with a felony count of soliciting prostitution from a minor over the age of 16. That criminal complaint alleged he showed up with a condom and enough cash to pay for what he believed would be 30 minutes of sex.
Moments after the state filed its case, the U.S. Attorney’s Office announced it had also charged Eichorn. As is typical, the state case was dismissed in favor of the federal prosecution.