Hours after quitting MN Senate, Justin Eichorn due in court today on underage prostitution charge

The husband and father of 4 from Grand Rapids is charged with attempted coercion and enticement of a minor.

By Louis Krauss and

Paul Walsh

The Minnesota Star Tribune
March 20, 2025 at 4:52PM
Justin Eichorn was arrested by Bloomington police and booked in jail. (Bloomington Police Department)

Republican Justin Eichorn, within hours of abandoning his seat in the state Senate, is scheduled to appear in federal court Thursday afternoon on allegations that he solicited prostitution from a Bloomington police detective posing as a 17-year-old girl.

The 40-year-old husband and father of four from Grand Rapids was charged Wednesday in U.S. District Court with attempted coercion and enticement of a minor.

Before Judge Shannon Elkins, the court is likely to take up what amount of bail, if any, Eichorn would need to post in order to be released from jail as the case proceeds and who will be his attorney.

Eichorn resigned from the Senate late Thursday morning. He submitted his letter of resignation, effective immediately, less than an hour before the Senate was set to take an unprecedented vote to expel him from the chamber.

Senate Republicans were ready to bring forward the motion, and DFLers said they would join them in voting for Eichorn’s expulsion.

Eichorn was arrested Monday during as part of an undercover operation in Bloomington that also snared six other men.

He was initially charged in Hennepin County District Court with a felony count of soliciting prostitution from a minor over the age of 16. That criminal complaint alleged he showed up with a condom and enough cash to pay for what he believed would be 30 minutes of sex.

Moments after the state filed its case, the U.S. Attorney’s Office announced it had also charged Eichorn. As is typical, the state case was dismissed in favor of the federal prosecution.

According to charges in both courts and police:

Eichorn sent a text message to a phone number in an online ad on March 11 and arranged to meet who he believed was a 17-year-old girl near the 8300 block of Normandale Boulevard, not far from public parks and hotels. He arrived in a pickup truck and was arrested without incident outside his vehicle by uniformed police about 5:45 p.m. Monday.

Police searched his pickup truck and seized two cellphones, a condom in the driver’s side door and $129 in cash. Law enforcement intends to search the phones for further evidence.

Eichorn is the second Minnesota lawmaker to face felony charges this year. Sen. Nicole Mitchell, DFL-Woodbury, is charged with two felonies for allegedly breaking into the Detroit Lakes home her late father shared with her stepmother. She has pleaded not guilty to first-degree burglary and possession of burglary or theft tools.

Republicans in the Senate have filed ethics complaints tied to the alleged burglary and to Mitchell’s vote in January on a motion connected to a GOP effort to expel her. That effort failed to gain traction in the Senate Subcommittee on Ethical Conduct last week.

Star Tribune staff writers Ryan Faircloth and Allison Kite contributed to this report.

