Why Justin Eichorn is facing a harsher sentence than others caught in sex sting

The potential consequences are far more severe for one of the nine men charged this week with soliciting prostitution following an undercover sting operation by Bloomington police.
That man is 40-year-old Justin Eichorn of Grand Rapids, a Republican who resigned from the Minnesota State Senate on Thursday, three days after his arrest in a Bloomington parking lot and as his fellow senators were poised to expel him.
Eichorn and the others were charged this week in Hennepin County District Court with the same felony count of soliciting prostitution from a minor over the age of 16.
But Eichorn is so far alone in being charged by the U.S. Attorney’s Office, rather than state authorities. That means a conviction on the federal count of attempted coercion and enticement of a minor would bring a mandatory 10-year prison sentence.
The men prosecuted in Hennepin County are likely to be spared prison entirely, according to several veteran Twin Cities defense attorneys not associated with these cases. The likeliest outcome if the men are found guilty, these attorneys said, are state guideline sentences of probation.
The cases charged in Hennepin County would be eligible for federal charges, because the use of the internet by the defendants constitutes interstate commerce. That’s what got Eichorn in federal court.
A spokeswoman for the U.S. Attorney’s Office declined Thursday to directly answer whether Eichorn was being charged in federal court because his public profile rises above the other men arrested in the sting, which involved Bloomington investigators posing as underage girls online.
However, a statement from Acting U.S. Attorney Lisa Kirkpatrick announcing the federal prosecution volunteered that her office “has no tolerance for public officials who violate federal law — particularly those laws meant to protect children.”