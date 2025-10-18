Tolkkinen: Book readers across the U.S. adore Mankato. Only they know it as Deep Valley.

MANKATO - All around the country, there are readers — women and girls, mostly — who adore Mankato.
Some of them have never been there.
Many of them don’t even know it’s called Mankato.
They know it as Deep Valley, what Maud Hart Lovelace called Mankato in her Betsy-Tacy novels, which follow two main characters and their friends through school, their 1910 graduation, and beyond. The books explore timeless themes of friendship, aspiration, romance, and so much more.
The series first came out during World War II but retained a following so fierce that readers persuaded publisher Harper Collins to bring the books back into print in the 1990s and again in 2000.
“These books were everything to me when I was young,” recounted actor Mara Wilson during last weekend’s long-awaited Betsy-Tacy Convention in Mankato. “There was no place more magical in the world than Minnesota.”
Lovelace grew up in Mankato in the early 1900s, and the loosely autobiographical novels are modeled after real people and places she knew there. She modeled the character of Betsy after herself, a friendly, introspective writer with a gap between her teeth. Tacy is modeled after Lovelace’s best friend, Frances Kenney, shy and red-haired, from a large Irish Catholic family.
Two hundred women from around the United States came to Mankato for the convention. One of the organizers, Michelle Giorlando of Detroit, told me that her Minneapolis remote co-workers were perplexed that she was spending her weekend not in the Twin Cities, but 80 miles south in a city a fraction of its size.