Tolkkinen: Book readers across the U.S. adore Mankato. Only they know it as Deep Valley.

The Betsy-Tacy books made Mankato famous in a way that I suspect many Mankato locals don’t realize. I wonder what they made of us as we trundled around in tour buses, disgorging to tour Betsy’s and Tacy’s childhood homes, which have been purchased and restored by the Betsy-Tacy Society, or as we stared at the homes of other characters that still stand, squealing that Carney’s sleeping porch was still there more than a century later.