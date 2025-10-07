Tolkkinen: Couple’s walk across Minnesota showcases our littlest towns and the trails that unite us all

GENOLA, MINN. - I didn’t know that I needed Tom and Cheryl Hoff until I heard that they were walking across Minnesota.
I didn’t even know Tom and Cheryl Hoff. Had never met them, hadn’t even heard of them.
But someone on Facebook mentioned they were walking from Breckenridge to Duluth, and I was hooked. Years ago, I had read “A Walk Across America” by Peter Jenkins, who took six years to walk from New York to New Orleans and then to the Pacific. He was disillusioned with America. It was the 1970s, we had just left Vietnam, and people were trying to reconcile who we were as a country following a decade of political violence and protests. Along the way, people invited him to live with them and he wrote about them and their communities.
His book resonated with readers across the country, becoming a bestseller.
The Hoffs’ walk isn’t as ambitious, but it has its own appeal. A chance to see Minnesota on foot, to slow down and notice things, to connect with fellow Minnesotans. To power yourself up hills and through all kinds of weather, to lose the comfort and protection a vehicle provides but gain the physical memory of the landscape.
I wanted to meet them. I wanted to walk with them. They agreed, so on Monday I drove to a little town most of you have probably never heard of, Genola, a city of only 70 people with its own mayor and council.
I left my car outside the Dollar General, hoisted my beat-up old student backpack onto my shoulders, and just ... started walking.
Google Maps took me along a highway getting resurfaced, past a lumber store and a farm repair shop, all the way to the Soo Line trailhead. Soo Line trains once whistled along this corridor, but the tracks have all been ripped up and the land turned into walking, biking and ATV trails, thanks to the Rails to Trails program of the 1980s and 1990s.