Tolkkinen: Couple’s walk across Minnesota showcases our littlest towns and the trails that unite us all

But someone on Facebook mentioned they were walking from Breckenridge to Duluth, and I was hooked. Years ago, I had read “A Walk Across America” by Peter Jenkins, who took six years to walk from New York to New Orleans and then to the Pacific. He was disillusioned with America. It was the 1970s, we had just left Vietnam, and people were trying to reconcile who we were as a country following a decade of political violence and protests. Along the way, people invited him to live with them and he wrote about them and their communities.