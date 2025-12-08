Bemidji

Winona LaDuke’s farm was riddled with bullets. A month later, she has no answers or sense of safety.

The Becker County sheriff said the investigation into the “rare” drive-by shooting continues.

By Kim Hyatt

The Minnesota Star Tribune
December 8, 2025 at 10:30PM
Winona Laduke attended the harvest on both Thursday and Friday.
Winona LaDuke, the prominent Indigenous rights activist and author, said her family farm in Becker County was targeted in a drive-by shooting Nov. 18. (Star Tribune/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Indigenous rights activist Winona LaDuke’s family farm in northern Minnesota was sprayed by a hail of gunfire last month.

“They almost killed my grandchildren,” she told the Minnesota Star Tribune. “They ducked as soon as it started firing.”

The shooting was reported around 6 p.m. Nov. 18, at LaDuke’s farm in rural Becker County along state Hwy. 34 near the town of Osage, about 10 miles west of Park Rapids. She grows industrial hemp there and has a farmers market on the property where her relatives live.

Around a dozen bullets broke two windows and casings were dug out of kitchen cabinets and walls, she said. Her three grandchildren took cover as gunfire came first from a dirt road to the west and shots continued across the highway to the south, she said.

Weeks into the investigation, she said she’s received no communication from law enforcement and has no answers or sense of safety. She said there is a lack of urgency that’s especially unsetting after the assassinations of Melissa and Mark Hortman earlier this year.

In response to requests for comment, Becker County Sheriff Todd Glander said in an email that the investigation continues and authorities are still seeking the public’s help.

“This appears to be an isolated incident and [we] are looking into motives as part of this ongoing investigation. At this point, I will not discuss tips received or suspects,” Glander wrote, adding that drive-by shootings are rare in the county.

Images of the gunfire damage at Winona LaDuke's family farm in Becker County.

LaDuke said she’s reached out to the Sheriff’s Office and Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension. “We’ve heard nothing, and I’ve asked repeatedly,” she said.

The BCA didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.

“If it had happened to a prominent non-Native person, I think we would have had more answers than what we’re getting now,” said LaDuke, an enrolled member of the White Earth Band of Ojibwe.

“I don’t think it’s a good omen for any of us if this kind of thing happens and then nobody says anything. … These are really politically charged times with a toxic environment towards people who are outspoken,” she said.

LaDuke has been outspoken for decades in globally recognized Indigenous advocacy against oil pipelines and twice ran for U.S. president. But she said she has never experienced violence like this.

“I don’t know if it was a punk or it was white supremacists,” she said, adding that she believes there were at least two shooters given the two different types of bullets found in her home.

After the Star Tribune inquired with law enforcement Monday, LaDuke said she got a call from an investigator with the Sheriff’s Office who she said told her that because no one was killed in the shooting, it wasn’t a priority.

The Becker County Sheriff’s Office said anyone who was in the area around the time of the shooting and “noticed any suspicious or unusual activity“ should call 218-847-2661.

about the writer

about the writer

Kim Hyatt

Reporter

Kim Hyatt reports on North Central Minnesota. She previously covered Hennepin County courts.

See Moreicon

More from Bemidji

See More

Bemidji

Winona LaDuke’s farm was riddled with bullets. A month later, she has no answers or sense of safety.

Winona Laduke attended the harvest on both Thursday and Friday.
Star Tribune/The Minnesota Star Tribune

The Becker County sheriff said the investigation into the “rare” drive-by shooting continues.

Bemidji

Crews prevent explosion after fire breaks out at White Earth Nation’s cannabis operation

card image

Outdoors

Experience more of winter, without frostbite, in a Minnesota camper cabin

card image