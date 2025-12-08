Winona LaDuke’s farm was riddled with bullets. A month later, she has no answers or sense of safety.

Indigenous rights activist Winona LaDuke’s family farm in northern Minnesota was sprayed by a hail of gunfire last month.
“They almost killed my grandchildren,” she told the Minnesota Star Tribune. “They ducked as soon as it started firing.”
The shooting was reported around 6 p.m. Nov. 18, at LaDuke’s farm in rural Becker County along state Hwy. 34 near the town of Osage, about 10 miles west of Park Rapids. She grows industrial hemp there and has a farmers market on the property where her relatives live.
Around a dozen bullets broke two windows and casings were dug out of kitchen cabinets and walls, she said. Her three grandchildren took cover as gunfire came first from a dirt road to the west and shots continued across the highway to the south, she said.
Weeks into the investigation, she said she’s received no communication from law enforcement and has no answers or sense of safety. She said there is a lack of urgency that’s especially unsetting after the assassinations of Melissa and Mark Hortman earlier this year.
In response to requests for comment, Becker County Sheriff Todd Glander said in an email that the investigation continues and authorities are still seeking the public’s help.
“This appears to be an isolated incident and [we] are looking into motives as part of this ongoing investigation. At this point, I will not discuss tips received or suspects,” Glander wrote, adding that drive-by shootings are rare in the county.
LaDuke said she’s reached out to the Sheriff’s Office and Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension. “We’ve heard nothing, and I’ve asked repeatedly,” she said.