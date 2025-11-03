News & Politics

Trump administration will provide partial SNAP benefits following court orders

Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison co-led a federal lawsuit over the withholding of SNAP payments.

By Allison Kite

The Minnesota Star Tribune
November 3, 2025 at 7:43PM
Ian Danielson a staff member at Eagan's Open Door food-shelf gathers onions last month. (Jerry Holt/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Minnesotans who receive food assistance will get partial benefits in November after two federal judges determined the Trump administration must use emergency funds to keep making payments.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced in late October it would suspend Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) payments starting Nov. 1, arguing the agency could not use contingency funds to keep the program running during the ongoing government shutdown.

A coalition of nonprofits and cities sued in Rhode Island, and Attorney General Keith Ellison co-led 24 states and the District of Columbia in a lawsuit in Massachusetts.

Federal judges agreed in both states that the USDA must use contingency funds to keep providing payments. In Rhode Island, a judge ordered the agency to use those contingency funds to make at least partial November SNAP benefits. The Massachusetts judge ordered the USDA to inform the court by Monday whether it planned to provide partial benefits this month.

Ellison held a news conference in St. Paul on Monday and said officials “have to stand up for our fellow Minnesotans, stand up for people having something to eat.”

“My own belief is that the administration is using food as a weapon,” Ellison said, “and that’s wrong.”

In a court filing Monday in the Rhode Island case, the USDA said it would drain $4.65 billion in contingency funds to provide partial benefits to families in November but would not transfer money from other child nutrition funds to provide full benefits, calling it an “unacceptable risk” to shift funds from other nutrition programs, such as school meals for children. The agency said it would provide tables to states to calculate benefits by the end of Monday.

Sitting in front of shelves of canned goods at St. Paul’s Hallie Q. Brown Community Center, Ellison and U.S. Rep. Betty McCollum criticized President Donald Trump’s administration for withholding the funds.

On average, SNAP serves 440,000 Minnesotans each month, including 180,000 children, according to Ellison’s office.

“The children — we’re all, I believe, mutually responsible to make sure they don’t go to bed hungry at night,” said McCollum, a Democrat from St. Paul.

Ellison and McCollum were joined by Matteo Halbesleben, who suffered financially after undergoing cancer treatments and has received SNAP benefits.

Related Coverage

He said recipients of government support often feel shame talking about the programs they need.

“None of us are proud to be on it,” he said, “and while I’m on it right now, I definitely do not plan to be on it for the rest of my life.”

Allison Kite

Reporter

Allison Kite is a reporter for the Minnesota Star Tribune.

Jerry Holt/The Minnesota Star Tribune

