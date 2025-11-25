Minneapolis Fed’s Neel Kashkari cools on third rate cut this year

Minneapolis Fed leader Neel Kashkari has cast doubt on his earlier prediction the Federal Reserve Bank will cut interest rates for the third time this year.
Kashkari posited that potential third cut in a September essay, shortly after the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) made a quarter-point snip, its first since December 2024. But on Monday evening, he said a rate cut may not be the right solution if Americans are struggling mostly with inflation.
“If people are just feeling economic hardship because of inflation, if we cut rates, that doesn’t help the inflation problem for the American family,” Kashkari said on CNN’s “Erin Burnett OutFront.”
From San Francisco to Dallas to Boston and beyond, Federal Reserve Bank presidents are voicing divided opinions on whether to hold interest rates steady or implement a third cut next month.
The federal funds rate impacts the rates consumers pay on their credit cards, cars and more. Maneuvering that rate is the mechanism the Fed wields as it works to achieve its “dual mandate” of both stable prices and low unemployment. When inflation is high, raising rates can bring down prices. If unemployment is up, lowering rates can spur spending and more jobs.
Inflation and unemployment are usually opposite of each other; if one is high, the other is low. The conundrum now is both are too elevated for comfort.
Kashkari isn’t a voting member of the FOMC this year, but his voice, along with other Fed heads nationwide, does hold influence. The committee also made a quarter-point divot in October and will decide Dec. 10 whether to maintain the federal funds rate at its current 3.75% to 4% range or decrease it further.
The Fed’s inflation goal is 2%, and as of September, it sits at 3%. The latest jobs data from September showed the unemployment rate ticked up to 4.4%, its highest since October 2021.