Minnesota workers, in a tough job market, wonder: Is AI coming for my job?

In listing after listing, Travis Hart kept seeing the same job requirement: Applicants should know how to use ChatGPT.
After losing his job at a small e-commerce company where the growing reliance on artificial intelligence concerned him, he was now seeing the technology crop up throughout his employment search.
“It was scary going through all these jobs, and people are listing it as a skill,” said Hart, 34, of Monticello, Minn. “There’s a trick to it, but it’s being observed as a skill, which — it’s not the same thing.”
Skill or not, generative AI platforms like ChatGPT are rapidly infiltrating the American workplace. Companies — from health care to financial services to communications — are investing billions of dollars as they adopt new technology, fill AI-related jobs and retrain current employees.
Retail behemoth Walmart plans to spend nearly $1 billion on training in 2026, and has announced a partnership with OpenAI. Bank of America is spending $4 billion, or about a third of its technology budget, on AI this year.
The rapid growth of AI is putting worker anxiety — already elevated thanks to a slowing labor market — on overdrive.
The technology’s development has echoes of the automation and offshoring boom of the late 20th century, promising increased efficiencies at the cost of human jobs. The latter happened over the span of decades and affected blue-collar workers. AI is evolving much faster, and its disruption extends to white-collar jobs.
Some business leaders have thrown lighter fluid on the discussion, predicting the technology will replace many desk jobs altogether.