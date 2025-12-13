The Minnesota mom who ignited RFK’s vaccine concerns and today’s MAHA movement

The government in the end agreed to bankroll a trust to pay for Porter’s needs, estimated at $20 million over the course of his expected lifetime, without resolving whether the vaccine was at fault. (Some studies have linked the whole-cell pertussis vaccine to short-term seizures, but not necessarily longer-term neurologic complications.) But the fight, and Porter’s worsening condition, had caused stress and depression in the family. Bridges separated from Porter’s father.