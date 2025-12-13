The Minnesota mom who ignited RFK’s vaccine concerns and today’s MAHA movement

The coastal sun was shining on Sarah Bridges, she recalled, when she decided to stage a one-person protest on Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s porch in Hyannis Port.
The Minnesota mom would sit there — after showing up unannounced in 2005 with an 18-inch stack of documents — until the famed environmental attorney agreed to read the reports she had amassed about vaccine side effects.
Kennedy told her he wasn’t interested, and was taking friends sailing. But Bridges hadn’t traveled to the Kennedy Compound in Massachusetts to accept rejection — not when Kennedy had the clout and connections to do something about an issue that had fractured her family.
So she waited.
“You’re still here,” Kennedy said when he returned hours later.
“I will leave,” she recalled saying, “if you’ll read even a few of these articles.”
She didn’t know it at the time, but Bridges was sparking the modern MAHA movement.
President Donald Trump kickstarted the “Make America Healthy Again” movement this year by appointing Kennedy, his former political opponent, to run the United States’ massive health and human services bureaucracy. Part of the mandate includes re-examining the nation’s reliance on preservatives in foods and drugs, as well as vaccines.