As ICE activity intensifies, some Somali students lower their profile

Cho is a freshman at the U who asked to be identified only by her nickname out of concern for her safety. The Minnesota Star Tribune confirmed Cho’s identity through an in-person interview and reviewed her online presence. She commutes from her family’s Minneapolis home to the U, and she and her five siblings — all U.S.-born citizens — now carry identification wherever they go. When they leave for school or work, the family sends updates throughout the day and hopes they all make it home safely.