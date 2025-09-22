Minnesota defies feds with COVID vaccine guidance

Minnesota’s top doctor issued a standing order Monday allowing pharmacists to give COVID-19 vaccines without prescriptions to a broader group of patients than federally recommended.
The state Department of Health announced the order and that it was aligning with national medical organizations in encouraging broader use of the vaccines.
“Vaccines are one of the greatest public health achievements in modern medicine,” State Epidemiologist Dr. Ruth Lynfield said, adding that people should consider the protection they offer against influenza, COVID and the virus RSV at the start of respiratory disease season.
Monday’s actions in state vaccine policy represent an unprecedented break from federal recommendations. Historically, Minnesota has parroted guidance from the Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. That changed after President Donald Trump appointed a high-profile vaccine skeptic, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., as his health secretary.
Kennedy in turn appointed skeptics to the CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP), which decided last week against recommending the COVID-19 vaccine to anyone and instead encouraged people to make their own medical decisions.
Kennedy has raised concerns about complications from multiple vaccines and whether the risks to individual health outweigh the benefits. However, the American societies representing pediatricians, family doctors, and obstetricians have all recommended unrestricted access to the latest COVID-19 shots for people six months and older.
The state on Monday agreed with those recommendations. AHIP, the trade group for the nation’s health plans, also recently announced it was advising its members to maintain insurance coverage for the shots.
Until now, pharmacists in Minnesota could only give the latest COVID-19 vaccines without prescriptions to people who met FDA approval criteria — namely, those 65 and older and anyone with underlying health conditions.