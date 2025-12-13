Ramstad: The term ‘horrible year’ is inadequate for the pain nonprofits have felt in 2025

This year has been singular for businesses, both privately owned and publicly traded in Minnesota and the rest of the country. Many are doing just swell as income tax relief orchestrated by the Trump administration and congressional Republicans diminished the effects of new import taxes and a slower overall economy.
For nonprofit organizations and charities — which the administration and Congress have scrutinized, criticized and stripped of federal money — it’s been a repeat of the terrible difficulties of 2008, when the rapid onset of recession led donors to cut back on contributions.
At least one out of three nonprofit organizations experienced a disruption of services in the first half of the year from the loss of federal funds, the Urban Institute reported this fall. Its survey didn’t include colleges and hospitals, but the targets it uncovered were broad: food shelves, job trainers, health services to the elderly, disaster relief organizations.
And then the “One Big Beautiful Bill,” passed in July, eliminated some incentives for corporate giving to nonprofits and created new taxes on nonprofits and their investment incomes.
What’s worse is the isolation that leaders of nonprofits have felt as the austerity out of Washington hit them, said Kate Barr, a longtime leader in Minnesota’s nonprofit scene and former banker who now teaches about nonprofit financing and governance at the University of Minnesota.
“The difference from 2008 is that it was shared difficulty. Business leaders, nonprofits, government, everyone felt it,” Barr told me this summer. “It didn’t feel like we were pitted up against one each other. And this is so different.”
We met again last week to catch up and I told Barr that one of the memories I’ll keep of this year was the inspiring and searing speech that Nonoko Sato, president of the Minnesota Council of Nonprofits, gave to lift spirits at the organization’s annual conference in October.
“We are the connectors across differences, the translators of empathy, the stewards of trust in a time of cynicism,” Sato had said, then added, “I encourage us not just to hold the line. Let us hold the light of possibility, the light of shared humanity, the light that says ‘We are still here.’”