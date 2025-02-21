Atlanta-based Delta Air Lines released limited information about the piloting crew aboard Flight 4819 Thursday evening, saying the company wished to correct disinformation circulating online about Monday’s plane crash.
Delta releases some pilot information in Flight 4819 amid ‘false and misleading assertions’
All 80 aboard the flight survived; the last of 21 injured was released from the hospital Thursday.
The captain and first officer, both employed by Delta’s Minneapolis-based and wholly owned subsidiary Endeavor Air, have been the subject of “false and misleading assertions” on social media, the airline said.
The airline statement Thursday did not name the crew flying the plane that left Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport (MSP) and crashed at a Toronto airport on Monday afternoon, but it detailed their experience with the company.
Delta said the captain was hired in October 2007. He has worked as duty captain as well as in pilot training and flight safety roles, according to the airline.
The first officer completed her flight training in April after being hired in January 2024. She has flown for Endeavor since then and has exceeded the mandatory minimum standards set by the federal government, according to Delta.
It was not stated whether the pilot or first officer was at the helm of the CRJ-900 aircraft when it crash-landed Monday, coming to a stop upside-down at Toronto Pearson International Airport.
Falsehoods about the captain and first officer concerned alleged training failures, Delta said.
The company said both members are qualified and certified by the Federal Aviation Administration. A Delta spokesman said the company would not be releasing the names of the flight crew.
Earlier this week, while appearing on “CBS Mornings,” Delta CEO Ed Bastian said the crew was experienced flying in wintry conditions.
All 76 passengers and four crewmembers survived, and officials reported mostly minor physical injuries. On Thursday, the last of the 21 people taken to the hospital was released.
The Transportation Safety Board of Canada is leading the crash investigation. No cause has been released. The wrecked plane was cleared from the crash site late Wednesday.
Aviation experts have said they expect authorities will look at piloting, weather and mechanical failure as potential causes.
A preliminary report on the crash could be completed within about 30 days, aviation experts said. It is common for the TSB to investigate cases past a year.
