International travel fuels rise in passenger traffic at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport

Terminal 2, home of Sun Country Airlines, Southwest Airlines and Icelandair, set two records last year. More than 6.8 million passengers used the terminal where an expansion to add more gates is underway, a 12% increase over the old mark set in 2023. The terminal also saw 46,655 takeoffs and landings last year, the most in its history. Part of the uptick in passenger traffic at Terminal 2 was attributed to hometown Sun Country, which added 13 new markets while expanding its portfolio of nonstop destinations from MSP to 103.