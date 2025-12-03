Things To Do

Chilly? You’ll feel the heat in these Twin Cities hot spots

Defy winter at our list of five sweaty places.

By Richard Chin

The Minnesota Star Tribune
December 3, 2025 at 12:00PM
Soaking in a hot pool is a warm option at the Watershed bathhouse. (Watershed)

We know cold water plunges are all the rage these days, but face it: Some like it hot.

As winter approaches and the temperatures drop, many Minnesotans are like cats perching on the radiator. We want to find someplace warm to chill out.

The traditional solution is to take a trip it to a more clement part of the country.

But winter in Minnesota is also hot yoga and sauna season. If you don’t have the time or money to snowbird it to Boca or Palm Springs, here’s our curated list of literal hot spots right here in the Twin Cities where you can thaw out.

Como Park Zoo and Conservatory

The historic glass-domed Marjorie McNeely Conservatory at Como Park in St. Paul isn’t the hottest place on our list, but its warm, humid environment, full of smell and light of green, growing things, instantly transports you to a place or time when you don’t need mittens and everything isn’t covered with snow or ice.

Warm, humid and green under the glass in the Como Park Conservatory in St. Paul. (Richard Chin)

On a sunny day, our pocket thermometer hit 81 degrees under the soaring glass ceiling in the conservatory’s Sunken Garden.

In the Fern Room, it got up to 84 degrees with a steamy 79% humidity level. Come in from outside on an even moderately cool day and your eyeglasses will immediately fog over in the tropical environment.

1225 Estabrook Dr., St. Paul. Voluntary donation of $4 for an adult, $2 for children suggested.

Yes It's official, it was the cloudiest January on record. We've lived through the lowest amount of sunshine since records began in 1963. For those looking for some relief from all those gray days, a trip to the Marjorie McNeely Conservatory at Como Park was some positive relief. brian.peterson@startribune.com St. Paul, MN Friday, January 31, 2020
A trip to the Como Park Conservatory can provide some balmy relief from the cold. (Star Tribune/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

MÖV Hot Yoga

There are other hot yoga offerings in the Twin Cities, but I sampled MÖV Hot Yoga because it’s probably the biggest hot yoga studio in town, it says “hot” right there in the name, and it has a beginner friendly vibe.

The Minneapolis studio offers a range of classes, each with a “sweat level” rating. We tried the 45-minute “MÖV Classic” which has a sweat level of three out of three, thanks to 101 degree infrared heat radiating down from the ceiling.

There’s space in the hot room for up to 50 people to be downward dogging at the same time, so it can also get pretty humid.

The humidity level hit about 66 percent when I was there. The yoga mat towel I got to catch the dripping sweat as we went through the yoga moves came in handy.

If you’re a man who likes to exercise with your shirt off, this might be the place for you. That seemed to be the norm in the class I was in.

After class, there’s a nice communal sitting area where people can sip tea and socialize while cooling off.

3252-B W. Lake St., Minneapolis. Prices range from $35 for a drop-in class, $49 for an introductory month or $115 a month for an annual membership.

MÖV Hot Yoga in Minneapolis offers a range of classes, each with a “sweat level” rating. (Provided by Tom Matre/For the Minnesota Star Tribune)

Hotworx

Hotworx is another exercise-in-a-hot-room option, but instead of being in a big hot room with dozens of other people and a live instructor, you’re in a little hot room with a couple of people and a virtual instructor.

This franchise chain with hundreds of locations bills itself as a 24-hour infrared fitness studio.

Exercise options in this workout-in-a-sauna model include yoga, pilates, rowing machines, stationary bicycling, high intensity intervals and resistance bands.

At the Hotworx branch in northeast Minneapolis, I tried a 30-minute “advanced isometric workout” called “Hot Warrior.”

You do a lot of squatting and core exercises and yoga adjacent poses with names like “sumo chest compression” and “combat scissors” as instructors on a pretaped video screen guide you through the workout.

Yeah, it was hot work. More than 100 degrees, according to my thermometer.

Exercise in a sauna = lots of sweat at a Hotworx fitness studio. (Richard Chin)

It wasn’t particularly humid, but I was the only person in the sauna room that measured roughly 6-by-9 feet.

If there were two other people exercising with me, elbow to elbow, it would have felt a lot closer.

401 1st Av. NE., Minneapolis. First class is free. $20 for a day pass. $59 for a monthly membership.

FoxFire Breathworks

Nick Fox, owner of FoxFire Breathworks, says he’s Minnesota’s first certified Wim Hof instructor, so he knows a lot about cold immersion.

But he also runs a pretty hot sauna. Fox operates eight-person mobile saunas on the shores of Lake Nokomis and Bde Maka Ska, heated with birchwood stoves. Fox said he aims for a temperature of 180.

“My goal is for people to walk in here and say, ‘Oh it’s hot,’ Fox said.

My thermometer only hit about 157 degrees when I tried Fox’s Lake Nokomis sauna, but it still felt about as hot as the Satan’s toe nail in there.

I was sweating so much, I couldn’t keep my eyeglasses from sliding off my face. Then I worried if the plastic frames might melt.

Of course, the option to cool off was simply to jump in the lake.

4860 E Lake Nokomis Pkwy., or 2707 W. Lake St., Minneapolis. $30 for an 80-minute session.

Watershed

The highlight of this communal bathing and spa center in the St. Anthony Main neighborhood in Minneapolis is an expansive 8,200-gallon soaking pool set at 104 degrees.

You can choose your own adventure, rotating through the bath, a sauna, a steam room and a chilly cold plunge pool.

The sauna didn’t feel as hot as the one I tried at Lake Nokomis, but the steam room made up for it with an intensely humid sweat.

There’s new agey music, but no talking and cellphones aren’t allowed.

It’s too dim and moist to read anything on your phone anyway. But a little enforced boredom has a therapeutic value of its own.

If you’re tempted to say “Calgon, take me away!” while soaking, just whisper it to yourself.

514 SE. 2nd St., Minneapolis. $63 for a 2½-hour session; more for extras that can range from CBD gummies to a hydro massage.

At Watershed, the 8,200-gallon pool is set at 104 degrees. (Provided/Watershed Spa Bath)
Richard Chin

Reporter

Richard Chin is a feature reporter with the Minnesota Star Tribune in Minneapolis. He has been a longtime Twin Cities-based journalist who has covered crime, courts, transportation, outdoor recreation and human interest stories.

