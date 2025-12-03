Chilly? You’ll feel the heat in these Twin Cities hot spots

We know cold water plunges are all the rage these days, but face it: Some like it hot.
As winter approaches and the temperatures drop, many Minnesotans are like cats perching on the radiator. We want to find someplace warm to chill out.
The traditional solution is to take a trip it to a more clement part of the country.
But winter in Minnesota is also hot yoga and sauna season. If you don’t have the time or money to snowbird it to Boca or Palm Springs, here’s our curated list of literal hot spots right here in the Twin Cities where you can thaw out.
Como Park Zoo and Conservatory
The historic glass-domed Marjorie McNeely Conservatory at Como Park in St. Paul isn’t the hottest place on our list, but its warm, humid environment, full of smell and light of green, growing things, instantly transports you to a place or time when you don’t need mittens and everything isn’t covered with snow or ice.
On a sunny day, our pocket thermometer hit 81 degrees under the soaring glass ceiling in the conservatory’s Sunken Garden.
In the Fern Room, it got up to 84 degrees with a steamy 79% humidity level. Come in from outside on an even moderately cool day and your eyeglasses will immediately fog over in the tropical environment.
1225 Estabrook Dr., St. Paul. Voluntary donation of $4 for an adult, $2 for children suggested.